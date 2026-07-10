Unveiling of New State Historical Marker Honoring Greenwood School 222-C

The Delaware Public Archives will unveil a new State of Delaware Historical Marker on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at 12655 North 1st Street, Greenwood, Delaware (New Process Fibre Company, Inc.) recognizing Greenwood School 222-C, which served African American children in the Greenwood area during the era of segregated education.

Built in 1922 with support from philanthropist Pierre S. du Pont, Greenwood School 222-C provided elementary education and served as an important center for community life. For four decades, the school supported the education of local children and hosted activities that brought the community together. The marker honors the school’s enduring legacy and its contribution to Delaware’s educational history.

The unveiling ceremony is free and open to the public and will feature remarks from state and local officials, community members, and representatives of the Delaware Public Archives.

About the State of Delaware Historical Markers Program:

The State of Delaware Historical Markers Program traces its origins to 1929, when Governor C. Douglass Buck appointed a committee to review Delaware’s notable historic sites and develop a way to identify them. In 1931, the General Assembly of Delaware passed an act establishing a commission to erect historical markers throughout the state. The markers in each county were numbered sequentially as they were proposed, preceded by NC (New Castle), K (Kent), and S (Sussex) to note the county in which they were located. Since the 1930s, the State of Delaware has erected over 700 markers. The Delaware Public Archives has administered the Historical Markers Program since 1990.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit the website at archives.delaware.gov, and follow on Facebook and Instagram.