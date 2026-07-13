Indy Hematology Education Announces Publication of Landmark Indianapolis Black Paper

New consensus recommendations published in Wiley's journal deliver an actionable framework to correct minority underrepresentation in cancer research.

Achieving tomorrow's outcomes requires addressing the critical gaps in clinical trial diversity today.” — Dr. Ruemu Birhiray

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indy Hematology Education , Inc. (IHE) has announced the official publication of a foundational consensus document designed to correct systemic minority underrepresentation in oncology research. The paper, titled "Indianapolis Consensus Recommendations for Promoting Diversity and Equity in Cancer Clinical Trials: 'The Indianapolis Black Paper,'" has been published in Wiley’s peer-reviewed journal, Diversity & Inclusion Research.Authored by Dr. Ruemu Birhiray, President and CEO of IHE, the paper establishes an immediate, actionable framework for healthcare organizations, academic medical centers, and pharmaceutical sponsors to build equitable clinical trial structures. Historically, Black and minority patients have been severely underrepresented in the clinical trials used to approve modern oncology therapies, leading to significant gaps in real-world efficacy and safety data. "The Indianapolis Black Paper" moves past general discussions of health disparities to provide strict, standardized recommendations to change how oncology research is conducted at a systemic level."Achieving tomorrow's outcomes requires addressing the critical gaps in clinical trial diversity today," said Dr. Ruemu Birhiray. "The consensus recommendations outlined in this paper provide a necessary blueprint for the oncology community to ensure life-saving cancer research accurately reflects the demographics of all patients we serve."The publication marks a major milestone for IHE as it expands its advocacy for systemic health equity and clinical excellence. Healthcare networks, research institutions, and industry stakeholders can access the full consensus recommendations via the Wiley Online Library or through official IHE channels.About Indy Hematology Education, Inc.Indy Hematology Education is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving clinical outcomes through advanced scientific education, professional collaboration, and healthcare equity advocacy.

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