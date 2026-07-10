Patrick Lange Finds Buyer for Southwest Texas Heating & Air Company

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange sells Southwest Texas HVAC company, preserving 23 jobs and 2,500 customer relationships.

Businesses that prioritize recurring revenue are consistently among the most attractive opportunities for buyers” — Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, HVAC business broker at Business Modification Group, has successfully represented the sale of a well-established Southwest Texas heating and air conditioning company.

The transaction marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both the buyers and sellers. After building a highly respected business, the sellers have chosen to pursue new life adventures while leaving the company in capable hands. All 23 employees are expected to continue their careers with the new ownership, providing uninterrupted service to customers throughout the region.

Over the years, the company established a loyal customer base of approximately 2,500 active customers by consistently delivering quality HVAC services to both residential and commercial clients. A cornerstone of its success was its strong emphasis on preventive maintenance agreements, which increased customer retention, generated predictable recurring revenue, and significantly enhanced the company’s overall value.

“Businesses that prioritize recurring revenue are consistently among the most attractive opportunities for buyers,” said Patrick Lange. “The sellers created a business with tremendous value, and we’re pleased to have found buyers who recognize that foundation and are committed to continuing its success.”

About Business Modification Group:

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange’s industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.





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