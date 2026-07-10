Majority Leader Brinks, Michigan Senate Emerge Victorious Once Again in Constitutional Fight Over Held Up Bills

Appeals Court Decision Stands, Bills Must Be Sent to Governor

LANSING, Mich. (July 10, 2026) — Today, the Michigan Supreme Court declined to take up Senate v. House, and in doing so, is upholding the Court of Appeals’ ruling that the nine bills passed by both chambers but unconstitutionally held back by the Speaker of the House must now go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) issued the following statement:

“By letting the Court of Appeals’ decision stand, the Michigan Supreme Court has now issued a third clear victory in our long-fought legal battle on behalf of educators, first responders, and the many dedicated individuals whose hard work sustains our communities and who have advocated tirelessly for this legislation for years.

“Today’s win is about more than specific bills. The Supreme Court is reminding everyone who plays a role in our democracy that they are not above the law, and the Michigan Constitution must be followed. At a time when too many in our national politics are playing fast and loose with power, this is a resounding win for the people who demand better, and it’s a stern warning to those who cheat under the guise of service.”