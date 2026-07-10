Longevity Medical Institute® Publishes Meta-Analysis Demonstrating Benefits of Stem Cells for Knee Osteoarthritis

Longevity Medical Institute Dr. Kirk Sanford

Longevity Medical Institute® Publishes Peer-Reviewed Meta-Analysis Demonstrating Durable Benefits of Umbilical Cord Stem Cells for Knee Osteoarthritis.

One of the most important questions patients ask is not simply whether a treatment works, but how long the improvement will last.” — Dr Kirk Sanford

SAN JOSé DEL CABO, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physicians and scientists from Longevity Medical Institutehave published a new peer-reviewed systematic review and meta-analysis evaluating the effectiveness of allogeneic umbilical cord-derived stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis.Published in Stem Cell Research International (ISSN: 2639-6866), the study, " Allogeneic Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stromal Cells for Knee Osteoarthritis : Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Controlled Injection Trials," synthesized evidence from controlled clinical trials comparing umbilical cord-derived stem cell therapy with established injection therapies used to treat knee osteoarthritis.Knee osteoarthritis affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide and remains one of the leading causes of chronic pain, disability, and reduced mobility. While intra-articular corticosteroid and hyaluronic acid injections are among the most commonly used non-surgical treatment options, many patients experience only temporary symptom relief, creating continued interest in regenerative medicine approaches capable of providing more durable clinical improvement.The systematic review identified controlled human clinical trials evaluating intra-articular allogeneic umbilical cord-derived stem cell therapy and synthesized the available evidence using a random-effects meta-analysis. Across the pooled analysis, stem cell therapy demonstrated lower WOMAC pain scores at 12 months compared with active comparator injections. The direction of benefit remained consistent across studies using hyaluronic acid and corticosteroid comparator groups.The analysis also found lower total WOMAC scores at 12 months among patients receiving stem cell therapy, supporting broader improvements in pain, stiffness, and physical function."One of the most important questions patients ask is not simply whether a treatment works, but how long the improvement will last," said Dr. Kirk Sanford , Founder and CEO of Longevity Medical Institute and lead author of the publication. "By systematically evaluating the available controlled clinical evidence, we found a consistent signal favoring umbilical cord-derived stem cell therapy for pain and functional outcomes through 12 months compared with established injection therapies."Unlike narrative reviews, systematic reviews and meta-analyses use predefined scientific methodology to evaluate and synthesize published clinical evidence. This review followed PRISMA 2020 reporting standards and focused exclusively on controlled human clinical trials comparing umbilical cord-derived stem cell therapy with active injection comparators.The quantitative analysis included two controlled clinical trials using different comparator therapies. One trial evaluated repeated stem cell therapy against hyaluronic acid, while a separate randomized controlled trial evaluated stem cell therapy against intra-articular triamcinolone corticosteroid. Although the comparator therapies differed, the pooled random-effects analysis demonstrated a consistent direction of benefit favoring stem cell therapy across both comparator subgroups."Scientific progress depends on carefully evaluating the totality of the available evidence," said Dr. Félix Porras, Medical Director of Longevity Medical Institute and co-author of the publication. "While additional larger randomized controlled trials remain necessary, these findings contribute meaningful evidence supporting the continued investigation of umbilical cord-derived stem cell therapy as a potential treatment option for patients with knee osteoarthritis."The review also evaluated safety across the controlled studies included in the quantitative analysis. No clear signal of severe treatment-related adverse events was identified. An additional Phase I study included in the qualitative review further supported the feasibility and tolerability of repeated stem cell administration, although the authors emphasize that larger controlled trials remain necessary to better define long-term safety and optimal dosing strategies.The authors concluded that controlled clinical trial evidence suggests intra-articular allogeneic umbilical cord-derived stem cell therapy may provide durable improvements in knee osteoarthritis pain at 12 months compared with standard injection-based comparators. They further noted that while the current controlled evidence base remains limited, the consistent direction of benefit supports continued evaluation in larger randomized clinical trials.The publication represents the latest contribution from Longevity Medical Institute's physician-led research program focused on regenerative medicine, stem cell science, and evidence-based longevity medicine.The complete peer-reviewed publication is available through Stem Cell Research International (ISSN: 2639-6866). Peer-Reviewed Publication: Allogeneic Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stromal Cells for Knee Osteoarthritis: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Controlled Injection Trials. DOI:10.33140/SCRI.10.01.05About Longevity Medical InstituteLongevity Medical Instituteis one of the world's most comprehensive physician-led regenerative medicine and longevity centers, integrating advanced stem cell therapy, regenerative medicine, AI-enhanced MRI imaging, comprehensive diagnostics, biotechnology laboratory services, minimally invasive surgery, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cardiovascular assessment, and personalized longevity medicine within a single coordinated clinical platform. In addition to delivering patient care, Longevity Medical Institute is committed to advancing regenerative medicine through physician-led clinical research, peer-reviewed scientific publication, and evidence-based education that helps patients and physicians better understand emerging therapies.For more information, visit www.longevity-institute.com SOURCE Longevity Medical Institute LLC

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