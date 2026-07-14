Foreclosure.com Releases New Guide on How to Find Out if a House Is in Foreclosure with Noelle Randall
New educational article and video helps homebuyers and investors find pre-foreclosures, understand public records, and spot foreclosure opportunities early.BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure.com has published a new educational resource, "Signs a House Is in Foreclosure (And How to Verify It)", featuring expert insights from nationally recognized real estate investor and educator Noelle Randall.
The new guide and companion interview help homebuyers, investors, and real estate professionals better understand how to identify foreclosure properties, recognize early warning signs of pre-foreclosure, and perform the due diligence needed before purchasing distressed real estate.
The educational content covers topics including:
● How to determine if a property is in foreclosure
● Understanding Notices of Default (NODs) and Lis Pendens
● Judicial vs. non-judicial foreclosure states
● Early warning signs of financial distress
● Using public records and foreclosure databases
● Title searches, liens, auction timelines, and redemption rights
Drawing on years of investing experience, Randall explains how today's buyers can save significant time on research by combining public records with modern foreclosure search tools.
"When I first started investing, finding foreclosure properties meant visiting multiple county websites and manually researching public records," Randall said. "Today, resources like Foreclosure.com make it much easier by bringing foreclosure information together in one place, allowing buyers to spend more time evaluating opportunities instead of searching for them."
Readers can explore the complete educational guide, "How to Find Out if a House Is in Foreclosure," here: https://www.foreclosure.com/how-to-find-out-if-a-house-is-in-foreclosure/
Enjoy the full interview, "Signs a House Is in Foreclosure (And How to Verify It)", available here: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/signs-a-house-is-in-foreclosure-and-how-to-verify-it/
About Foreclosure.com
Foreclosure.com helps homebuyers, investors, and real estate professionals discover pre-foreclosures, foreclosure auctions, sheriff sales, bank-owned (REO) properties, short sales, tax liens, city-owned homes, rent-to-own opportunities, affordable housing, and other distressed real estate listings nationwide. The platform combines property data, educational resources, and market insights to help users identify real estate opportunities before they reach the broader market. Get Free local foreclosure email alerts at https://www.foreclosure.com/turn-on-the-alerts/ and explore additional helpful videos and article content at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ .
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