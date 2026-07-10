Kentucky Tourism Professionals Generate More Than $12,000 in Direct Spending During Bowling Green Conference

Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus

KACVB welcomed tourism professionals to Bowling Green for its 2nd quarter meeting, generating an estimated $12,000 in direct visitor spending during the event.

The Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus is committed to strengthening tourism through collaboration, education and advocacy.” — Michelle Allen, President of KACVB

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus KACVB ) welcomed tourism professionals from across the Commonwealth to Bowling Green for its second-quarter meeting, generating an estimated $ 12,000+ in direct visitor spending over the three-day conference.Hosted by the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the meeting brought destination leaders together to share ideas, discuss industry trends, and strengthen partnerships that support tourism throughout Kentucky. During their visit, attendees experienced many of the area's attractions, restaurants, hotels, and local businesses while learning about the continued success of Bowling Green's tourism industry."The Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus is committed to strengthening tourism through collaboration, education, and advocacy," said Michelle Allen, President of the Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus. "Our quarterly meetings give destination leaders the opportunity to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and experience the unique attractions and hospitality of our host communities. At the same time, they provide a measurable economic benefit to local businesses, demonstrating that tourism professionals are proud to support the destinations that welcome us."Attendees enjoyed exclusive experiences throughout the conference, including visits to Chaney's Dairy Barn and the National Corvette Museum, where they received a special preview of the museum's new Collections Facility. The conference also showcased Bowling Green's vibrant dining scene, attractions, and welcoming hospitality."We were thrilled to host tourism directors from across the state for the Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus' second quarter meeting here in Bowling Green," said Sherry Murphy, Executive Director of the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Our local hospitality industry rolled out the red carpet as attendees toured Chaney's Dairy Barn and received a special sneak peek of the National Corvette Museum's new Collections Facility. It is truly wonderful to host and welcome those who welcome everyone else to our beautiful state."Beyond the immediate economic impact, meetings like the KACVB quarterly conference strengthen Kentucky's tourism network by fostering collaboration,sharing best practices, and highlighting the importance of destination marketing in communities across the Commonwealth.The Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus represents destination marketing organizations throughout Kentucky and works to promote tourism, advocacy, education, and collaboration while supporting the continued growth of one of the state's leading economic drivers.About KACVB: The Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus is committed to supporting tourism professionals as they advance the industry through education, advocacy, and networking.For more information about the Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus, visit www.kacvb.com

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