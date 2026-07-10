Bereavement Explores a Chilling Future Where Grief Is Controlled and Love Comes at a Cost

Bereavement by Carmela Maxell

Dr. Carmela Maxell delivers a haunting debut dystopian novel that examines memory, loss, and the human spirit in a society where mourning is tightly regulated.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Carmela Maxell presents Bereavement, her debut literary dystopian novel that imagines a society where grief is no longer a personal experience but a government-regulated privilege.

Blending emotional storytelling with speculative fiction, the novel explores the consequences of institutional control over memory, loss, and human connection, inviting readers to reflect on the enduring power of love in the face of oppression.

“I wanted to explore what happens when the most deeply human experience—grief—is no longer personal, but regulated. At its core, Bereavement asks how love survives when memory itself becomes something that can be controlled.” —Dr. Carmela Maxell

The story follows Daniel Vale, a grieving husband determined to reunite, however briefly, with his late wife through a government-sanctioned bereavement recall program. As he navigates a system that rewards compliance while exploiting emotional vulnerability, Daniel begins to question the true cost of sanctioned remembrance—and what he may be surrendering in exchange for one more moment.

Inspired by timeless questions surrounding grief, remembrance, and the value of human dignity, Maxell crafted Bereavement to examine how institutions can reshape the most intimate aspects of life. Through richly developed characters and an unsettling vision of the future, the novel explores what happens when compassion becomes transactional and memory itself becomes subject to regulation. The result is a deeply reflective narrative that balances emotional intimacy with thought-provoking social commentary.

Beyond its dystopian premise, Bereavement explores universal themes of family, sacrifice, identity, resistance, trauma, and healing. It asks how love survives when it is measured by bureaucracy, what remains of personal freedom when emotions are monitored, and whether hope can endure in a society built upon obedience rather than compassion. These questions transform the novel into both a compelling work of fiction and a profound meditation on humanity’s need to remember, mourn, and heal.

Bereavement will resonate with readers who enjoy literary and speculative fiction that examines society through intimate human stories. Its themes of grief, resilience, identity, memory, and institutional power invite conversations that extend beyond fiction into psychology, leadership, ethics, and culture.

Dr. Carmela Maxell is also the host of the Rooted & Rising podcast, where she engages in thoughtful conversations about grief, resilience, leadership, mental health, and personal growth with experts, authors, advocates, and changemakers. Her work across fiction, podcasting, education, and mental health advocacy strengthens the emotional and psychological foundation behind Bereavement and expands the conversations the novel invites readers to explore.

Dr. Carmela Maxell is a mental health professional, professor, author, podcast host, and mother of three. Through her fiction, podcast, and speaking engagements, she explores grief, resilience, leadership, identity, and the human experience. Her work bridges psychological insight with compelling storytelling, creating meaningful conversations that inspire healing, reflection, and hope.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0cmJUqTH

http://carmelamaxell.com

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