Tammi Dukes, MBA, Recognized by Influential Women, Champions Audit, Risk, and Compliance Leadership

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Executive and Governance Expert With 15+ Years of Global Experience Expands Impact Through Consulting, Board Leadership, and Organizational TransformationTammi Dukes, MBA, is a seasoned executive leader in audit, risk management, and compliance with more than 15 years of experience guiding organizations through complex regulatory and operational environments. Widely recognized for her ability to transform internal audit functions into strategic business assets, Dukes has built a career defined by strengthening governance structures, elevating risk practices, and enhancing organizational performance across global enterprises.Dukes has led audit and compliance initiatives across North America, Europe, and Asia, bringing a forward-thinking and practical approach to enterprise risk management, SOX compliance, fraud mitigation, and operational optimization. Her work consistently focuses on aligning audit functions with broader business objectives, ensuring that compliance activities not only protect organizations but also drive measurable efficiency and stakeholder confidence.Throughout her corporate career, Dukes has held senior leadership roles, including Vice President of Internal Audit at Coupa Software and Adient. In these positions, she directed enterprise-wide audit strategies, implemented advanced risk management frameworks, and led high-performing global teams responsible for assessing and improving control environments across complex international operations. Her leadership was instrumental in modernizing audit methodologies and embedding risk awareness into organizational decision-making processes.In addition to her core audit and compliance responsibilities, Dukes has contributed to sustainability and governance innovation, including ESG strategy development and reporting. She has supported initiatives designed to align corporate practices with evolving environmental, social, and governance expectations, helping organizations respond to increasing regulatory scrutiny and stakeholder demand for transparency and accountability.Beyond her corporate achievements, Dukes is an entrepreneur and governance leader committed to expanding her impact across sectors. She is currently developing her own financial consulting practice, where she provides audit, assessment, and bookkeeping services to small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Her goal is to make high-quality financial oversight and risk management practices more accessible to organizations that may not have enterprise-level resources.Dukes also serves as Chair of the Board of Regents at Kentucky State University, where she supports institutional governance, academic advancement, and student success initiatives. In this role, she brings her extensive executive experience to higher education leadership, reinforcing her commitment to education, leadership development, and community impact.Known for her integrity-driven leadership style, Dukes attributes her success to consistent hard work, strong personal values, and a long-standing commitment to excellence. She emphasizes that success is built through daily discipline rather than isolated achievements, and that sustained effort and accountability are central to long-term professional growth.Early in her career, Dukes received advice that continues to shape her leadership philosophy: treat everyone with kindness and respect, because professional paths often cross in unexpected ways. This principle has guided her approach to relationship-building, reinforcing the importance of reputation, trust, and professional conduct in every interaction.When advising emerging professionals, Dukes encourages adaptability and openness to change. While goal-setting is essential, she notes that careers rarely follow a linear path. Instead, she advises individuals to embrace unexpected opportunities, as some of the most meaningful professional experiences often arise from unplanned directions.She also acknowledges the current challenges facing many industries, including economic uncertainty and organizational pressure to achieve more with fewer resources. Rather than viewing these conditions as limiting, Dukes sees them as an opportunity for innovation and creative thinking about career development, leadership, and organizational design.At the center of her philosophy is a steadfast belief in integrity as the foundation of effective leadership. Dukes maintains that trust is essential in all professional and personal relationships, and that consistency between words and actions defines long-term credibility.As she continues to expand her consulting practice and governance contributions, Tammi Dukes remains focused on helping organizations strengthen their control environments, improve risk intelligence, and build sustainable frameworks for growth and accountability.Learn More about Tammi Dukes:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tammi-dukes Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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