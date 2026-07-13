Tandoor Morni Announces NSF Certified Tandoor Ovens Now Available for Sale to U.S. Buyers

Tandoor Morni's NSF certified tandoor oven lineup is now available — explore our full range of tandoor oven for sale options built for U.S. commercial kitchens.

Tandoor Morni launches NSF-certified tandoor ovens for U.S. buyers, with eight showrooms nationwide, including Manteca, California, for in-person viewing.

Our certified tandoors bring true authenticity to U.S. kitchens. With eight local showrooms, chefs can inspect our quality firsthand and buy with total confidence.” — Parvinder Aulakh

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tandoor Morni, a clay tandoor oven manufacturer serving North America since 1992, today announced that its complete range of NSF certified tandoor ovens is now available for sale to buyers across the United States. For restaurant operators and home cooks comparing every tandoor oven for sale on the market, the announcement means certified, showroom-backed equipment is now within reach nationwide — including for customers who want to buy a tandoor oven in California, where the company's Manteca showroom and warehouse serves the entire state.For more than three decades, buyers searching for a tandoor oven for sale in the United States have faced a difficult choice: import an uncertified oven with no local support, or compromise on authenticity with equipment never designed for true tandoori cooking. Tandoor Morni's announcement addresses both problems at once. Every NSF certified tandoor oven in the company's range carries CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 certification — the commercial food equipment sanitation standard that health inspectors look for when approving equipment for use in licensed food service operations across all fifty states.Why an NSF Certified Tandoor Oven Matters for U.S. BuyersAn NSF certified tandoor oven is not simply a marketing label. CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 is the recognized sanitation standard for commercial cooking equipment in North America. It confirms that the materials, construction, and cleanability of a tandoor oven for sale meet the requirements county and state health departments apply during restaurant inspections. The practical difference is decisive: an uncertified import can be flagged or removed during a health inspection, while an NSF certified tandoor oven passes review and keeps the kitchen operating. For any operator evaluating a tandoor oven for sale, certification should be the first checkbox — before size, before price, before fuel type.Tandoor Morni's commercial CH-Series — the Restaurant Tandoor Oven CH02 (32 x 32 inches), Natural Gas Tandoor Oven CH04 (34 x 34 inches), and Middle Eastern Tandoor Oven CH06 (36 x 36 inches) — each carry CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 certification and feature a double burner system designed for very low maintenance, making every CH-Series unit an NSF certified tandoor oven ready for licensed kitchens. The T-Series — Indian Tandoor Oven T02 (32 x 32 inches), CSA ETL NSF Tandoor Oven T04 (34 x 34 inches), and Punjabi Tandoor Oven T06 (36 x 36 inches) — carries dual certification, combining CSA gas safety certification with CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4, and uses a 23-tip stainless steel jet burner favored by fine dining operators. Even the Home Series clay ovens (models R26, R28, and R32) carry CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 certification, meaning a household buyer comparing any tandoor oven for sale gets the same NSF certified tandoor oven standard found in the company's restaurant equipment.How to Buy a Tandoor Oven in CaliforniaOnline searches for buy tandoor oven California have grown steadily as the state's Indian, Pakistani, Middle Eastern, and fusion restaurant scenes expand from the Bay Area to Los Angeles. Tandoor Morni's answer for everyone searching buy tandoor oven California is its Manteca, California showroom and warehouse, serving the Bay Area, the Central Valley, Sacramento, and operators driving in from across the state. Rather than typing buy tandoor oven California into a search engine and ordering a heavy piece of clay equipment sight unseen, buyers can walk into the Manteca location, inspect the clay pot, test the burner assembly, and compare every tandoor oven for sale side by side before purchasing.For first-time buyers, the company recommends three checks before choosing a tandoor oven for sale: confirm CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 certification, match oven size to naan volume, and see the oven in person — the three checks that matter whether the plan is to buy a tandoor oven in California or anywhere else in the country. California customers who search buy tandoor oven California can complete all three in a single Manteca visit, comparing each tandoor oven for sale on the showroom floor. Buyers elsewhere can do the same at any of the company's other seven U.S. showrooms — but for anyone ready to buy a tandoor oven in California, Manteca is the shortest path from search to service."A tandoor is a thirty-year purchase for most restaurants, and we think anyone comparing a tandoor oven for sale deserves to see it before they own it," said a Tandoor Morni spokesperson. "Every week we meet customers who searched buy tandoor oven California and drove to Manteca from San Jose, Fresno, or Sacramento. They walk out knowing exactly what an NSF certified tandoor oven looks like, how the clay is made, and why certification protects their health inspection. For anyone weighing where to buy a tandoor oven in California, that confidence is impossible to get from a website listing alone."Authentic Clay Construction, Modern EngineeringEvery tandoor oven for sale from Tandoor Morni is built around a traditional clay pot made from clay sourced in the Himalayan foothills and hand-selected by trained potters. The clay pot is seasoned and housed within a double-layered stainless steel exterior, with fiber wool and sand insulation that holds intense radiant heat while keeping operating costs low. The result is the cooking performance tandoori cuisine demands — naan baked directly on the clay walls, and marinated meats cooked on vertical skewers over live flame — the benchmark against which every other tandoor oven for sale is judged — with the durability and safety features of modern commercial equipment, including pilot light, thermocouple, and safety valve on every gas-fired NSF certified tandoor oven in the range.Pricing and AvailabilityCommercial models are priced from $1,799 to $3,065 plus shipping, and every commercial unit is an NSF certified tandoor oven backed by the company's showroom network. Home tandoor ovens, copper tandoor ovens, and accessories ship free across the United States, including to customers who buy a tandoor oven in California online rather than in person. Every model includes the company's AS14 curing paste at no charge, and financing is available through the company's Easy Financing — Quick Approval program. Buyers can browse each NSF certified tandoor oven and every tandoor oven for sale at tandoormorni.com, call +1 (727) 251-6924, or — for those ready to buy a tandoor oven in California — visit the Manteca showroom in person, one of eight Tandoor Morni showroom locations across the USA.About Tandoor MorniTandoor Morni is a manufacturer of authentic clay tandoor ovens, founded in 1992 by Mr. Bitu. What began as a small immigrant business in Toronto has grown into one of North America's most established tandoor brands, with headquarters in Tampa, Florida and nine showroom and warehouse locations across the USA and Canada, including Manteca, California; Houston, Texas; Edison, New Jersey; Chicago (Elk Grove Village), Illinois; Algona, Washington; Washington, D.C.; Tampa, Florida; Boulder, Colorado; and Mississauga, Ontario.Every Tandoor Morni oven is built around a traditional clay pot made from clay sourced in the Himalayan foothills and hand-selected by trained potters, housed in a double-layered stainless steel casing for durability and insulation. The company's product range covers Commercial Tandoors, Catering Tandoors, Copper Tandoors, Home Tandoor Ovens, and a full line of tandoor accessories, with certified models carrying CSA Sanitation NSF/ANSI 4 and CSA gas safety certifications for use across the USA and Canada. Financing is available on the company's Easy Financing — Quick Approval program.

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