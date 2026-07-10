Influential Women Spotlights Dr. Chantelle Bonds-Jackson, DBA, MBA: Advancing Youth Development Leadership

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Nonprofit Executive Continues Advancing Transformative Programming, Staff Development, and Community Partnerships Through Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater MemphisDr. Chantelle Bonds-Jackson, DBA, MBA, is a seasoned nonprofit leader with more than 15 years of experience in youth development and organizational leadership, continuing to strengthen her impact as a Director and Training Liaison for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis. In this role, she oversees a Club site, guiding program implementation, staff development, and community engagement strategies designed to support positive youth outcomes across the region.Her leadership approach centers on building environments where young people can develop resilience, discover their strengths, and access meaningful growth opportunities. Dr. Bonds-Jackson plays a key role in ensuring that Club operations remain aligned with mission-driven programming, while also supporting frontline staff in delivering consistent, high-quality experiences for youth and families. Her work emphasizes capacity-building at every level of the organization.A lifelong advocate for youth empowerment, Dr. Bonds-Jackson’s commitment to nonprofit service is rooted in her own lived experience. She grew up participating in youth development programs in South Memphis, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis and Streets Ministries. These early experiences provided stability, mentorship, and encouragement during formative years, ultimately shaping her professional calling to serve underserved communities.“I attribute my success to the early lessons in strength and resilience I learned growing up in South Memphis,” Dr. Bonds-Jackson noted in reflecting on her journey. “Those experiences shaped how I see the world and reinforced my commitment to ensuring young people have access to the same kind of support systems that helped me.”In addition to her leadership within Boys & Girls Clubs, Dr. Bonds-Jackson contributes her expertise to Room in the Inn Memphis, further extending her service to initiatives focused on community support and outreach. Her work across multiple organizations reflects a broader commitment to addressing systemic challenges through collaboration, mentorship, and sustainable programming.Dr. Bonds-Jackson holds a Doctor of Business Administration Specialization in General Business from National University, along with an MBA and an MPA. Her academic foundation is complemented by extensive professional development, including certifications in executive leadership, team development, resilience training, inclusive leadership, business communication, and organizational effectiveness. She is also a published author, with works including The Spark Inside: A Journal for Brave & Bright Kids and Optimizing Business Productivity via Investing in High-Quality Childcare for Low-Income Family Employees.Her professional philosophy emphasizes impact over metrics, prioritizing meaningful, long-term change in the lives of young people. Rather than focusing solely on numerical outcomes, she evaluates success through individual transformation, helping even one child recognize their potential, build confidence, or envision a brighter future. This human-centered perspective continues to guide her leadership and program design efforts.A central theme in Dr. Bonds-Jackson’s leadership journey is her belief in action-driven growth. One of the most influential pieces of advice she has carried throughout her career is to begin before feeling fully ready. This mindset has shaped her willingness to take initiative, embrace new challenges, and continuously evolve as a leader in dynamic nonprofit environments.She explains that confidence, in her experience, is not a prerequisite for leadership but a result of it. By stepping into opportunities, asking questions, and learning through practice, she has developed a leadership style grounded in adaptability and continuous improvement. This approach has also informed how she mentors staff and emerging leaders within her organization.Dr. Bonds-Jackson’s work is guided by core values of impact, compassion, resilience, connection, and purpose. These principles shape her decision-making, leadership style, and long-term vision for youth development programs. They also reinforce her commitment to ensuring that every young person she serves is seen, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.As she continues her work across Greater Memphis, Dr. Bonds-Jackson remains focused on strengthening systems of support for youth and expanding opportunities for meaningful engagement. Her leadership reflects a sustained commitment to bridging lived experiences with professional expertise in the service of community transformation.Learn More about Dr. Chantelle Bonds-Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/chantelle-bonds-jackson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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