The International Association of Interviewers Announces Professional Partnership with the Zellman Group

The International Association of Interviewers (IAI) is proud to announce its professional partnership with the Zellman Group.

The IAI brings real value to its members, from free webinars, elite training days, educational opportunities, and networking.” — Stuart Levine, CEO of the Zellman Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Interviewers (IAI) is proud to announce its professional partnership with the Zellman Group , further strengthening a shared commitment to advancing ethical, effective, and evidence-based investigative interviewing practices.Through this partnership, The Zellman Group will support IAI’s mission to educate, connect, and advance professionals who conduct interviews and investigations across the public and private sectors. The collaboration also reinforces the importance of continued professional development, certification, and access to practical resources for those responsible for gathering accurate and reliable information.The International Association of Interviewers (IAI) is committed to advancing the interviewing profession through rigorous education, ethical standards, and continuous practitioner development. Its Certified Forensic Interviewer ( CFI ) designation represents a recognized standard of professionalism and applied expertise, equipping investigators, interviewers, and organizational leaders with the skills to perform at a higher level. In a fast-moving economy shaped by digital evidence, evolving risks, and rising expectations, IAI and the CFI program help organizations build sharper, more confident, and more effective teams prepared to navigate complexity, strengthen decision-making, and lead the market.“We are excited to welcome The Zellman Group as a professional partner,” said David Lund, Executive Director of the International Association of Interviewers. “Their experience and commitment to investigative excellence align well with IAI’s focus on elevating professional standards and supporting the continued growth of the interviewing community.”“Partnering with the IAI was an easy decision with the IAI mission being educate-network-advance and the Zellman Group detect-investigate-recover.” Said Stuart Levine, CEO of the Zellman Group. The IAI brings real value to its members, from free webinars, elite training days, educational opportunities, and networking. We are excited about our continued partnership with the IAI.”The Zellman Group’s partnership with IAI reflects its continued investment in training, professional development, and industry collaboration. Together, both organizations look forward to supporting professionals committed to conducting interviews with integrity, skill, and accountability.About The Zellman GroupThe Zellman Group is a premier loss-prevention services and consulting firm serving the retail, hospitality, and food-service sectors. The Zellman Group pairs advanced analytics and exception-based reporting with expert investigations to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end asset protection solutions.The Zellman Group is led by Founder, President, and CEO Stuart Levine, a CFI and CFCI, whose more than 20 years of retail loss prevention experience formed the foundation of The Zellman Group's deep industry expertise. The leadership team is further strengthened by Chief Counsel Michael Ira Asen, an attorney-at-law with over 41 years of legal experience in criminal investigations, trial law, and civil litigation.About the International Association of InterviewersThe International Association of Interviewers is dedicated to advancing the interview and interrogation profession through education, networking, and professional certification, including the Certified Forensic Interviewer designation.

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