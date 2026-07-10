BEST OF THE BEST: ICE Officers Rush to Assist Woman Trapped in Vehicle After Crash in Milwaukee

Our best of the best ICE officers put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) commends the bravery and quick thinking of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers who rushed to help a woman who was injured and trapped in her vehicle after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On June 29, a car ran a red light at an intersection, colliding with another car. The collision caused one car to roll over on its driver’s side and strike a light pole. The driver of the rolled-over car, a 31-year-old woman, was pinned inside her car and unable to escape.

The aftermath of the crash

At the time of the accident, ICE law enforcement officers, working out of the Milwaukee office, were preparing for an arrest when one officer heard the sound of the accident and went to investigate. Upon finding the accident, he called his team to the scene and instructed them to call 911. They then began rendering aid to the driver who was trapped. Working together, the officers managed to free her and pull her to safety.

ICE officers rescue the driver from her flipped car

Paramedics and police arrived shortly after, and the ICE team left.

“These ICE officers ran to help a woman who was trapped after her car rolled over after being hit by a car that ran a red light,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Our ICE officers truly are the best of the best. Despite smears and hoaxes spread by sanctuary politicians and the media, our officers put their lives on the line to make our communities safer. They are heroes. If you see an ICE law enforcement officer, thank them for all they do to protect our nation.”

Other recent examples of ICE officers heroically saving lives include:

In June, an ICE officer in Tampa, Florida rescued a six-year-old child who was floating unconscious in a pool. The officer jumped into the pool to remove the child from the water, after which he rendered life-saving CPR until the child regained consciousness.

In March, an ICE officer who was supporting TSA operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport helped save the life of a one-year-old child who was experiencing a medical emergency. The officer began performing the Heimlich maneuver, and after a few seconds the child started breathing again. EMS personnel arrived on scene with medical equipment to further monitor and re-assess the child. The child was re-assessed and determined to be healthy enough to fly.

In February, off-duty ICE law enforcement agents saved the life of a four-year-old child who was unresponsive from drowning in a hotel swimming pool. The agents performed CPR for several minutes. Local police and Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter and transported the child to a local medical center for further medical care. Thanks to this lifesaving care and quick action, the child regained consciousness.

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