SOCCER COACH SICKO: ICE Investigation Leads to Sentencing of Illegal Alien Pedophile Soccer Coach in Tennessee

This illegal alien was sentenced to 30 years in prison

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led to the sentencing of an illegal alien who pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting children while he was working as a soccer coach in Tennessee.

On July 2, Camilo Campos-Hurtado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges of sexually exploiting children, receiving child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and possessing fraudulent immigration and identification documents.

Camilo Campos-Hurtado

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, the investigation into Campos-Hurtado began in 2023 after someone found explicit videos on a cell phone that Campos-Hurtado had left behind in a business in Franklin, Tennessee, and immediately alerted police.

The investigation – led by HSI with assistance from the Franklin Police Department and the U.S. Marshals – ultimately uncovered years of child sexual exploitation. From 2017 to 2021, while he was working as a soccer coach, Campus-Hurtado incapacitated his underaged victims with drugs or alcohol before sexually abusing them and recording the assaults. Forensic analysis of his electronic devices confirmed that he had been producing CSAM since 2013.

The sentence comes after Campos-Hurtado pleaded guilty on June 17, 2025 to FOUR counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of receiving child sexual abuse material, one count of using or possessing fraudulent immigration documents, and one count of possessing an identification document or authentication feature that was stolen or produced without lawful authority.

“This criminal illegal alien pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting children and child pornography charges after he repeatedly drugged and assaulted children while he was working as a soccer coach,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This child predator will now be behind bars for 30 years. If he is ever released, ICE will immediately remove him from the country. He will never again harm another child in our country.”

Campos-Hurtado illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Monica R. Morrison and Kathryn D. Risinger prosecuted the case.

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