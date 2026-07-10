ICE Asks Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Sanctuary Politicians to Not Release Illegal Alien Arrested After Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting a 9-Year-Old Girl

This illegal alien entered the country illegally under the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois sanctuary politicians to not release from jail a Venezuelan criminal illegal alien who was arrested on felony charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child in Kane County, Illinois.

According to local reporting, Janio Gionel Velasquez-Muro, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, pursued a 9-year-old who was riding her bike in Pingree Grove, forcing her into a nearby vehicle where he sexually assaulted her. The suspect initially fled the scene but was arrested afterward through forensic evidence on June 30, 2026. Velasquez-Muro now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping of a child, predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Janio Gionel Velasquez-Muro

“This criminal illegal alien kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl. This monster abducted this child while she was riding her bike,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this pedophile from jail, and to instead work with ICE to ensure he is never allowed to prey on more innocent children in our country. It’s common sense. Do NOT release illegal alien pedophiles from jail into American neighborhoods to victimize more children.”

Velasquez-Muro illegally entered the United States in California in 2022. He was then RELEASED by the Biden Administration.

Under Governor Pritzker, Illinois has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

In June, ICE arrested Giovanna Mercedes Moreno Occhipinti, an illegal alien from Venezuela and former teacher, for her involvement in a Tren de Aragua mass shooting in December 2024 that killed three people and injured several others at a house party in Chicago, Illinois.

at a house party in Chicago, Illinois. In March, ICE lodged a detainer for Jose Medina-Medina, an illegal alien from Venezuela, after he was arrested for shooting and killing 18-year-old Loyola College student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago, Illinois.

in Chicago, Illinois. In October 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, after his arrest for raping a 54-year-old woman in Chicago, Illinois.

in Chicago, Illinois. In October 2025, ICE arrested Radule Bojovic, an illegal alien from Montenegro, who was working as a sworn police officer with the Hanover Park Police Department .

. In September 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Jose Javier Coronado-Meza, an illegal alien from Venezuela, after he was arrested for killing a man execution-style and then burying his body in concrete in Cook County, Illinois.

in Cook County, Illinois. In July 2025, ICE arrested Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Lake County, despite being arrested for hiding the body of 37-year-old Megan Bos on his property.

In January 2025, Julio Cucul-Bol, an illegal alien from Guatemala, caused a drunk-driving crash that killed 20-year-old Katie Abraham in Urbana, Illinois. Cucul-Bol now faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, and reckless homicide. Operation Midway Blitz was launched in September 2025 in Katie’s honor.

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