Laurie Zalac, CTB, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances Leadership in Transportation Technology Sales

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Logistics Executive Drives Customer-Focused Innovation and Long-Term Enterprise Partnerships in Supply Chain TechnologyLaurie Zalac, CTB, serves as Director of Sales at Descartes Systems, USA, where she plays a pivotal role in advancing real-time visibility solutions for enterprise brokers, 3PLs, and 4PLs across North America. Based in Greater Cleveland, Laurie brings more than 24 years of experience in transportation logistics and technology sales, including the past decade dedicated to helping organizations design and implement scalable visibility technology stacks. Known for her disciplined, customer-first philosophy, she has built a reputation for prioritizing listening, trust-building, and long-term value creation over transactional selling.Throughout her career, Laurie has developed deep expertise in strategic negotiations, client consulting, and large-scale project execution within the logistics and freight technology space. Her previous roles include key tenures at FedEx Truckload Brokerage and Freight All Kinds, where she strengthened her capabilities in account management, carrier relations, and solution-based selling. These experiences shaped her ability to navigate complex enterprise environments and deliver tailored solutions that align with evolving supply chain demands. Her work has consistently focused on enabling operational efficiency through collaboration and technology-driven transformation.At Descartes, Laurie leads initiatives that support change management programs for large organizations adopting transportation management and visibility solutions. She is recognized for fostering strong partnerships with clients that often span seven to ten years, a reflection of her commitment to understanding customer challenges at a deeper level. Her leadership style emphasizes collaboration, transparency, and measurable outcomes, ensuring that both internal teams and external stakeholders remain aligned throughout implementation and beyond. By incorporating customer feedback directly into solution refinement, she helps drive continuous product and service improvement.Beyond her professional accomplishments, she is actively engaged in community service initiatives throughout Northeast Ohio, supporting organizations that assist underprivileged and homeless populations. Her commitment to service reflects her broader belief in leadership grounded in empathy, accountability, and meaningful impact both inside and outside the workplace.She attributes her success to the influence of strong mentors and her unwavering commitment to remaining coachable and open to growth. Laurie consistently evaluates both positive and negative leadership traits she observes in others, using them as reference points to refine her own approach. Guided by curiosity, she continuously asks questions—why, how, and what comes next—especially during periods of challenge or stagnation, allowing her to remain adaptable in a rapidly evolving industry.Looking ahead, Laurie aspires to continue to grow her influence across the logistics and technology sectors. She remains focused on empowering teams, strengthening customer relationships, and driving innovation in supply chain visibility solutions. Grounded by values of kindness, organization, personalization, problem-solving, and lifelong learning, Laurie continues to shape her leadership approach around delivering sustainable value in a dynamic global marketplace.Learn More about Laurie Zalac:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/laurie-zalac Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.