Ann Hampton Callaway Brings ‘Here’s To Life’ To Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo Ann Hampton Callaway (Photo Credit: Kevin McIntyre)

The Tony-nominated singer-songwriter known for “Swing!” and “The Nanny” theme song brings a sophisticated evening of music to Wainscott

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea, the live concert series bringing leading Broadway, cabaret and American Songbook performers to the East End, continues its third season with Ann Hampton Callaway performing “Here’s To Life” on Saturday, July 11th, 2026 at 7:30 pm at LTV Studios in Wainscott.Callaway, one of America’s most celebrated pop, jazz and cabaret performers, is known for her Tony-nominated performance in the Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit television series “The Nanny.” A singer, pianist, composer, lyricist and arranger, Callaway has built a career at the crossroads of Broadway, jazz, television and the great American Songbook, bringing warmth, wit and vocal elegance to stages around the world. Her songs have been recorded by Barbra Streisand, and she has collaborated with artists including Carole King and others across the worlds of pop, theater and cabaret.The July 11th performance, titled “Here’s To Life,” will offer East End audiences an intimate evening with Callaway in the industrial-chic, black-box setting of LTV Studios. The evening continues the spirit of Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea, which pairs world-class performers with café-style seating, superb acoustics and the immediacy of a close-up live performance.Callaway breathes wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, as well as contemporary writers and her own originals. Come and see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”Produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone, Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea has become a distinctive cultural fixture in the Hamptons, presenting leading voices from Broadway, cabaret and jazz in a setting designed for storytelling, sophistication and connection. The series gives audiences the rare opportunity to experience major performers in an up-close environment that feels both polished and personal.The 2026 season opened with Broadway star Norm Lewis and continues with a summer lineup celebrating the American Songbook, cabaret and musical theater. Following Callaway’s July 11th performance, the schedule continues with Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch performing the songs of Hoagy Carmichael on July 18th; David Alpern hosting Maria Abous and Eric Yves Garcia in an evening devoted to Lorenz Hart on July 25th; “A Swell-egant, Elegant Party,” hosted by Laurence Maslon and starring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, on August 1st; KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler joined by Stephanie Pope and Christine Pedi in a program co-sponsored by the Mabel Mercer Foundation on August 22nd; and a season finale with Tony Award-winning “A Chorus Line” star Donna McKechnie on August 29th.About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | FB: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthamptonAbout Ann Hampton Callaway:Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America’s most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she’s made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.” She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film “The Good Shepherd.” Callaway is a multi-platinum award selling songwriter whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand’s recent CD’s. She’s recorded 83 CDs as a soloist and guest, and her latest critically acclaimed CD, “Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1,” debuted at #1 on iTunes Jazz. Ann’s honors include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking, and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.For more information, please visit: www.annhamptoncallaway.com

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