WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Attempted Murderers, Pedophiles, and Gang Members

80% of Americans support the Trump Administration’s efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted for heinous crimes including attempted murder, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

“Every day, our brave law enforcement officers are putting their lives on the line to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested attempted murderers, pedophiles, gang members, and other violent criminals,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “80% of Americans support arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Francisco Wills-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault in Toms River, New Jersey.

Domingo Ramon Chavez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and registered sex offender, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and first-degree burglary in San Bernardino, California.

Daniel Alexander Martinez-Murillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras and active member of Somos Pocos Pero Locos Gang, convicted for aggravated robbery in Houston, Texas.

Rafael Bocanegra-Loredo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault-family-strongarm in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Lynsay Kerby Jean-Baptiste, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, convicted for aggravated assault against a police officer – strongarm, aggravated assault – non-family – weapon, and battery in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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