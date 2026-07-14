ENSER Engineers the Next Generation of LiftTrac Material Handling Solutions

Since 1947, Providing Specialized Engineering Services Our Lifts | LT250-48 | LT300-72 | LT450-48 LiftTrac LT250-48 with Fixed Boom attachment at ENSER's New Jersey manufacturing facility.

One Year Later: How Engineering, Innovation, and Customization Are Shaping the Future of LiftTrac

We've built on LiftTrac's legacy with ENSER's engineering expertise to create greater value for our customers. We're just getting started, and the future for LiftTrac is incredibly exciting.” — Marco Arnone, President of ENSER

CINNAMINSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after acquiring the LiftTrac product line, ENSER has transformed it through engineering innovation, expanded customization, New Jersey manufacturing , and new product development. By combining nearly 80 years of engineering expertise with a proven material handling solution, ENSER is helping manufacturers solve unique lifting and positioning challenges with customized solutions designed around their operations.ENGINEERING THE FUTURE OF LIFTTRACWhen ENSER acquired the LiftTrac product line in July 2025, the objective extended far beyond continuing production. The vision was to combine LiftTrac's proven material handling technology with ENSER's engineering expertise to create more capable, more customizable solutions for manufacturers.One year later, that vision is becoming a reality.Over the past twelve months, ENSER has successfully transitioned manufacturing from Arizona to New Jersey, completed comprehensive engineering documentation for the entire product line, introduced the new LT-450 model, and expanded the customization capabilities that distinguish LiftTrac in today's manufacturing environment.MORE THAN A MANUFACTURING TRANSITIONRelocating production across the country required far more than moving equipment. It meant transferring manufacturing processes, engineering documentation, product knowledge, and quality standards while maintaining the reliability customers have come to expect."The transition of moving the LiftTrac production facility from Arizona to New Jersey was a tremendous undertaking for our team, and they did an outstanding job," said Marco Arnone, President of ENSER Corporation. "Over the past year, we've done much more than relocate production. We've combined LiftTrac's proven reputation with ENSER's engineering expertise to expand customization, develop new capabilities, and help customers solve their unique material handling challenges. We're just getting started, and I believe the future for LiftTrac is incredibly exciting."Today, every LiftTrac unit is manufactured in New Jersey and supported by ENSER's engineering, manufacturing, and customer service teams.ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS THAT ADAPT TO THE CUSTOMERNo two manufacturing facilities operate exactly alike. Different products, workflows, and production environments require material handling equipment that can adapt to specific applications.That's where ENSER has expanded LiftTrac's capabilities.By leveraging decades of engineering experience, ENSER can recommend and develop customized configurations, interchangeable attachments, and application-specific solutions that help manufacturers improve safety, efficiency, and productivity. Whether supporting machine loading, assembly operations, roll handling, packaging, or material transport, LiftTrac is engineered to fit the customer's process rather than forcing the process to fit the equipment."Since joining ENSER, LiftTrac has supported customers across a growing range of industries with custom configurations designed around unique manufacturing applications," said Domenic Arnone, Business Development, Northeast Region. "Our ability to combine engineering expertise with customizable material handling solutions allows us to solve challenges that standard equipment simply can't."BUILDING FOR THE FUTUREENSER's investment during the first year also laid the foundation for continued growth.The engineering team completed full drawing packages across the LiftTrac product line, creating a standardized manufacturing foundation that supports future product development and long-term scalability. The company also introduced the new LT-450 model and is actively engineering additional products that will further expand LiftTrac's capabilities.Every new attachment, customization, and engineered solution adds to a growing catalog designed to help manufacturers solve increasingly complex material handling challenges.THE NEXT GENERATION OF LIFTTRACOne year after joining the ENSER family, LiftTrac has become more than a trusted material handling product line.It has evolved into an engineering-driven solution backed by nearly 80 years of manufacturing and product development experience. By combining proven lifting technology with customized engineering, interchangeable attachments, and application-specific solutions, ENSER is helping manufacturers create safer, more efficient, and more productive operations.The first year established the foundation.The next generation of LiftTrac is already taking shape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.