Abuso Invisible / Invisible Abuse Inspires Emotional Healing and Personal Transformation

ABUSO INVISIBLE: Sanar el Dolor que Nadie Vio, Para Vivir la Vida que Mereces (Spanish Edition) by Noemi Ordonez

Noemi Ordonez presents a bilingual guide that helps readers recognize invisible emotional wounds, break unhealthy cycles, and reclaim their personal power.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noemi Ordonez announces the release of Abuso Invisible: Sanar el Dolor que Nadie Vio, Para Vivir la Vida que Mereces (Spanish) and Invisible Abuse: Heal the Pain No One Saw to Live the Life You Deserve (English), a transformational bilingual guide exploring the hidden impact of emotional trauma and the path toward lasting healing. Integrating insights from trauma studies, neuroscience, and spirituality, the book offers readers a clear framework for understanding unresolved emotional pain while encouraging personal transformation through greater self-awareness and intentional growth.

In Abuso Invisible / Invisible Abuse, Ordonez examines the lasting effects of childhood wounds, unresolved trauma, and emotional patterns that often shape relationships, self-esteem, and everyday decisions. The book explores topics including inner child healing, transgenerational trauma, epigenetics, emotional reprogramming, and practical strategies designed to support personal transformation.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Ordonez’s commitment to helping individuals recognize that emotional pain is often invisible yet profoundly influential. She emphasizes that healing begins by understanding the origins of emotional suffering rather than ignoring or suppressing it, and she guides readers toward breaking unhealthy cycles, building resilience, and creating a life rooted in purpose.

“Invisible wounds don't disappear simply because no one can see them. They continue shaping our relationships, our self-worth, and the life we believe we deserve. I wrote this book so people could finally recognize what they have been carrying for years—and discover that healing is possible.”

Ordonez believes that emotional abuse is one of the least recognized forms of trauma because it often leaves no visible scars. Through Invisible Abuse / Abuso Invisible, she aims to start a broader conversation that helps people recognize emotional wounds, break generational cycles, and understand that healing is possible.

Beyond addressing emotional trauma, the book emphasizes hope, personal responsibility, and the possibility of genuine change. By integrating scientific understanding with spiritual reflection, it presents a balanced perspective that empowers readers to move beyond survival and embrace emotional wellness with confidence and intention.

Noemi Ordonez is the Founder and CEO of Deep Connections LLC and a holistic practitioner, author, speaker, and educator focused on trauma-informed healing and holistic personal development. Drawing from her personal journey of overcoming childhood trauma, emotional abuse, addiction recovery, and adversity, she is dedicated to helping people heal invisible emotional wounds and reclaim their personal power.

Ordonez’s work is informed by professional training in trauma-informed healing, neuroscience, hypnosis, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), emotional reprogramming, and holistic personal development. Through her writing, education, workshops, speaking engagements, and online resources, she equips individuals with practical tools to support lasting transformation.

Ordonez is available for media opportunities, including podcast, television, and radio interviews; conferences and speaking engagements; book festivals; magazine features; and other media interviews.

Learn more about the author, her work, media resources, speaking engagements, emotional healing programs, and Deep Connections LLC at: https://www.mydeepconnections.com

I See You.

I Hear You.

I Walk With You.

Cuéntamelo Todo.

The book is available at:

Spanish Edition

Abuso Invisible: Sanar el Dolor que Nadie Vio, Para Vivir la Vida que Mereces

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H4W5DPJB

English Edition

Invisible Abuse: Heal the Pain No One Saw to Live the Life You Deserve

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H4LD9HRF

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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