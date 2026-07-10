Nakeia Burrell, CPA, Profiled by Influential Women, Advances Leadership in Finance, Real Estate, and Education

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Public Accountant, Realtor, Author, and Executive Leader Empowers Individuals and Organizations Through Financial Expertise, Ethical Leadership, and FaithTyler, Texas — Nakeia Burrell, CPA, ABR, HFR, is a certified public accountant, licensed Realtor, executive business leader, and Amazon bestselling author whose career spans more than two decades in accounting, auditing, financial leadership, management consulting, risk management, and real estate. Based in Tyler, Texas, she is recognized for helping individuals, businesses, and organizations make informed financial decisions while leading with integrity, excellence, and faith.Throughout her career, Burrell has held executive and senior leadership positions across public accounting, management consulting, government, nonprofit, and education. Her experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer for a public charter school system, leading budgeting, purchasing, and risk management for a large public school district, serving as Chief Operating Officer for a public accounting firm, and working as a Senior Consultant with one of the world’s largest professional services firms. In these leadership roles, she advised governmental and public-sector organizations on complex financial, operational, audit, compliance, and risk management initiatives, including projects involving billion-dollar organizations and federally funded programs.Today, Burrell brings more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance, auditing, executive leadership, and strategic consulting to every client and organization she serves. She is known for combining technical expertise with practical insight, helping others navigate complex financial decisions with confidence, clarity, and integrity.In addition to her accounting and consulting career, Burrell is a licensed Realtorwith eXp Realty, where she combines her financial expertise with a client-centered approach to real estate. She helps buyers and sellers understand the long-term financial impact of real estate decisions, believing that homeownership is one of the most effective ways to build generational wealth, strengthen families, and create lasting financial stability. Her financial background enables her to help clients evaluate not only the transaction itself but also the broader financial implications of buying or selling a home.Burrell has also served as an adjunct professor of accounting, mentoring aspiring business professionals and preparing future leaders in finance. Through her teaching, she emphasized technical excellence, ethical leadership, critical thinking, and lifelong learning, reflecting her passion for developing others.Beyond her professional career, Burrell is deeply committed to serving her East Texas community. She serves on local nonprofit boards, volunteers her time with community organizations, and is passionate about mentoring youth and young adults. Through these efforts, she encourages others to pursue education, develop strong character, and build lives grounded in integrity, faith, and purpose.She is the Amazon bestselling author of Leading With Faith: Unveiling Daniel’s Path to Success and Everlasting Impact, which earned Amazon bestseller recognition and ranked among the top titles in multiple leadership, Christian leadership, religious studies, and career development categories. Through her writing, Burrell encourages readers to integrate biblical principles with leadership, personal growth, and professional excellence. She is currently developing additional books to continue inspiring, educating, and encouraging others to lead with wisdom, faith, and purpose.Raised in rural East Texas, Burrell credits her faith, family, and upbringing for shaping her commitment to perseverance, humility, and service. She was inspired by her mother’s servant’s heart and unwavering work ethic as a nurse who faithfully worked long 12-hour shifts caring for others, as well as by her father’s example of hard work, discipline, and integrity. Their example instilled in her a deep appreciation for stewardship, responsibility, and perseverance. These values continue to guide both her personal life and professional leadership.Burrell frequently encourages women pursuing careers in finance, business, and real estate to build confidence, embrace lifelong learning, and trust the unique path God has prepared for them. She believes meaningful success is built through integrity, perseverance, and consistent action rather than comparison or shortcuts.Through her work in finance, consulting, real estate, education, writing, community service, and leadership, Burrell remains committed to empowering others through financial literacy, ethical leadership, and faith-driven purpose while helping individuals, families, businesses, and organizations build stronger futures.Learn More about Nakeia Burrell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nakeia-burrell Grab your copy of my Best-Selling Christian BookGet your copy NOWInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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