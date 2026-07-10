New for 2026, Le Boat Introduces Two-Night Minimum Stays Across Canada and Europe

Extended Summer Sale

New for 2026, Le Boat can now be booked from as little as two nights, providing greater flexibility for travelers who may not have a full week available.

SMITHS FALLS , ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New for 2026, Le Boat vacations can now be booked from as little as two nights, providing greater flexibility for travelers who may not have a full week available. The shorter minimum stay introduces additional options for midweek and weekend travel and expands access to boating vacations for those seeking shorter breaks.The new booking option allows travelers to plan a variety of trips, including family weekends, couples' getaways and short breaks. Guests can cruise at their own pace, stop in waterfront communities, visit local attractions and stay aboard their private boat throughout their journey. Two-night departures will be available across Le Boat's destinations in Canada and Europe beginning in 2026.The announcement comes as Le Boat reports continued interest in both summer and autumn cruising. While select departures remain available throughout the 2026 season, the company has extended its Summer Sale until July 13, 2026.The promotion includes discounts of up to 30% on eligible July and August departures and 25% on eligible September and October departures across participating destinations in Canada, France, England, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Italy. The offer applies to all boat models except Liberty.According to Le Boat, autumn has become an increasingly popular travel period for guests looking to explore waterways outside the peak summer season. September and October cruises offer opportunities to experience changing landscapes, historic waterways and local communities in both Canada and Europe. In Ontario, travelers can cruise the UNESCO-designated Rideau Canal and the Trent-Severn Waterway, while European itineraries include destinations throughout France, England, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Italy."We've seen strong interest in boating vacations this year, which is why we've chosen to extend our Summer Sale until July 13," said Lisa McLean, Marketing Manager for Long Haul Markets. "The introduction of two-night minimum stays for 2026 provides additional flexibility for travelers who may not have a full week available, while autumn departures continue to appeal to guests looking to experience the waterways later in the season."Le Boat's 2026 season includes several features designed to support independent travel:New for 2026, vacations can be booked from two nights.No boating license or previous boating experience is required.Boat handling instruction is provided before departure.Boats include private cabins, kitchens, washrooms and outdoor living areas.Guests travel on self-guided itineraries and can stop at designated moorings along their route.Local technical support is available throughout each trip.Le Boat operates a fleet of more than 950 boats across Canada and Europe.Returning guests are eligible for benefits through the Captain's Club loyalty program.Additional information about the two-night booking option and the Summer Sale is available through Le Boat.Le Boat VacationsWith over 55 years of experience, leading inland waterways holiday operator, Le Boat, offers houseboating vacations that require no license, enabling access to the rivers, lakes and canals of France, UK, Ireland, Europe & Canada.Le Boat makes boating easy and accessible for all, guaranteeing confidence on the water for first timers and seasoned experts alike and offering peace of mind with daily assistance & technical support.With Le Boat, travelers will discover a different way to vacation - A slow travel option that takes them off the beaten track to explore new places or experience much-loved destinations from a new perspective. Personalized itineraries and the freedom to go at your own pace provide an opportunity to slow down, unwind, (re)connect with loved ones, and create lasting memories.Combining transport, accommodation, self-catering facilities, and allowing vacations makers to explore multiple locations and sights in one trip, Le Boat holidays provide excellent value for money, whilst a choice of over 950 boats, ranging from value to premium, caters to all budgets.The Le Boat current fleet of over 900 Boats will grow over the next 10 years, with a focus on premium boats, Liberty & Horizon.For more information or to book your river cruising holiday, visit www.leboat.com or call our sales team at 1-888-645-8072

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