Lyster Army Health Clinic Releases Eight-Part Aviation Medicine Podcast Miniseries

FORT RUCKER, Ala.— For an Army Aviator, the cockpit is an office where split-second decisions, clear communication, and total mental focus are non-negotiable. To maintain that edge, medical readiness is just as critical as mechanical maintenance.

Recognizing the busy, high-tempo lives of aircrews at the Home of Army Aviation, Lyster Army Health Clinic has released a comprehensive audio resource in their Aviation Medicine miniseries available now on theLyster Health Talkspodcast, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, commander of Lyster Army Health Clinic.

"Army Aviation demands peak physical and mental performance at all times," said Steder who served as the clinic's commander during the series' production. "We created this miniseries to give our Soldiers an accessible, all-in-one resource to sustain that level of readiness. This podcast is designed to help our aircrews take charge of their own medical readiness, minimizing downtime and keeping them exactly where they belong—in the air."

A recurring theme throughout the miniseries is dispelling the flight line rumors that visiting the clinic automatically results in a "down-slip." Instead, the series emphasizes that medical providers are partners in an aviator's career.

Special guest Liz Johnson-Bailey, a physician assistant with the U.S. Army Aeromedical Activity (USAAMA), joins Steder across multiple segments to walk listeners through the practical steps of staying flight-ready. The duo covers the exact timelines for booking flight physicals and explains how the Flight Surgeon of the Day (FSOD) program is specifically structured to help aviators rebound quickly from sickness.

“The vast majority of flight surgeons come to work each day with a single purpose: to do the very best we can for every patient entrusted to our care. Behind every medical decision is someone who understands the weight of that decision and feels it personally,” Johnson-Bailey explained during the series.

Johnson-Bailey continued by expressing her hope that aviators view flight surgeons as partners in their mission. "We are fellow service members who share your mission, celebrate your successes, mourn your losses, and carry the privilege—and the responsibility—of helping protect both your health and your future," she said. "For me, that has never been just a job. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Beyond the physical requirements, the series tackles topics including mental health, addressing the critical role that mental fitness plays in flight safety and decision-making.

In a standout segment titled "Let's Talk About It: Mental Health," Steder is joined by Maj. Daniella Pettinari, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, and Sgt. Maj. Garret Cleland, Senior Enlisted Advisor. The leadership team explains how mental fitness directly impacts situational awareness, discusses stigmas, and explains why seeking help is a sign of strength that protects the mission.

"Pre-flight yourself as carefully as you pre-flight your aircraft," Steder reminds listeners. The compilation also features Lt. Col. Ellie Young, Chief of Audiology, who breaks down the invisible threat of flight line noise and offers actionable advice to ensure aircrews stay "clear to copy" on the radios. "Hearing loss is often a silent threat," Young warned. "Protecting your ears today ensures you won't miss that critical radio call tomorrow."

The eight-part miniseries wrapped up by bridging the gap between patient care and flight operations. Lt. Col. Rebecca Mercer, Deputy Commander for Nursing, and Capt. Christian Sprinkle, Commander of the Medical Company and a Medevac pilot, joined the final discussion to provide dual perspectives from a nurse and a pilot. By bundling these specialized topics into one seamless collection, Lyster Army Health Clinic has created an enduring resource for current and future aviators.

The complete Aviation Medicine miniseries is available now on DVIDS athttps://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dvidshub.net%2Faudio%2F92636%2Flyster-health-talks-podcast-episode-43or by visiting the Lyster Army Health Clinic website athttps://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Flyster.tricare.mil. TheLyster Health TalksPodcast is also available on major streaming platforms.

Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters. To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic, visithttps://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Flyster.tricare.mil.