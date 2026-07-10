Angelique Robb, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances a Sustainable Landscape Industry Through SYNKD Media

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder and CEO Champions Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration, Innovation, and Environmental Responsibility Across a Fragmented $700–$900 Billion U.S. Landscape SectorAngelique Robb, Founder and CEO of SYNKD Media, is advancing a bold vision to transform the landscape industry by fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainability across its traditionally fragmented sectors. Through SYNKD Media, Angelique is building a growing professional ecosystem that connects design, construction, horticulture, and maintenance disciplines to improve outcomes for businesses, communities, and the environment.At the core of her mission is the belief that the landscape industry—often estimated at around $150 billion—more accurately represents a $700–$900 billion interconnected ecosystem in the United States when all related disciplines are considered together. Despite its size and economic impact, the industry remains highly decentralized, with most businesses operating independently and often with fewer than ten employees. Robb sees this fragmentation not only as a structural challenge but also as one of the greatest opportunities for transformation.Through SYNKD Media, Angelique has created a multi-platform organization that includes memberships, podcasts, live events, and editorial publications. Each channel is designed to highlight innovation, research emerging products and methods, and elevate businesses that challenge conventional practices. The platform also serves as a bridge between disciplines that have historically operated in silos, encouraging dialogue and collaboration that can lead to more efficient, sustainable, and profitable practices.Her professional background spans multiple industries and continents, shaping her unique perspective on landscape design and environmental systems. Before founding SYNKD Media, she spent more than a decade working as a petroleum engineer in the oil and energy sector, where she managed large-scale teams and complex international projects. This experience developed her systems-thinking approach and her ability to navigate technical and operational complexity on a global scale.While living in Scotland, Angelique transitioned into outdoor living design and construction, founding Papillon Designs and Landscaping Ltd, an award-winning firm recognized for its innovation and sustainability. Her time in Europe exposed her to advanced approaches in environmental planning and integrated landscape design—methods she believes are often 10 to 20 years ahead of typical practices in the United States. These experiences became a catalyst for her current mission: to bring global best practices into a more unified and forward-thinking American landscape industry.Since returning to the United States in 2019, she has focused on addressing what she describes as the “disconnect between disciplines” within the industry. She emphasizes that construction, horticulture, and landscape architecture are deeply interdependent, yet frequently treated as separate fields. According to Robb, this separation limits innovation and prevents professionals from fully addressing complex environmental and design challenges holistically.Despite operating with a lean team of just two full-time staff members supported by freelancers, Angelique oversees a high-output media operation that produces multiple podcasts each week, publishes articles and magazine content, and coordinates industry speakers and events. Her work is driven by a commitment to spotlighting emerging ideas and practical solutions that can improve both performance and sustainability across the sector.Environmental concerns are also central to her mission. She has highlighted issues such as groundwater depletion and the long-term impact of impermeable construction practices, particularly in regions like Louisiana, where she grew up. Robb believes that the widespread reduction of permeable surfaces has disrupted natural water cycles, weakened tree health, and contributed to broader ecological imbalance. She advocates for increased awareness and adoption of landscape practices that restore ecological function and resilience.Angelique also views workforce challenges as a critical issue within the industry. She has noted that many professionals are underpaid and overworked, particularly in small businesses that lack access to shared resources or collaborative networks. Through SYNKD Media, she aims to create visibility for these challenges while also promoting solutions that improve efficiency, profitability, and career sustainability for industry professionals.Looking ahead, she remains focused on accelerating cross-disciplinary communication and encouraging the adoption of proven innovations already emerging in other regions of the world. She continues to position SYNKD Media as a platform for education, connection, and industry-wide transformation—one that empowers professionals to break down silos and work collectively toward more resilient outdoor environments.Ultimately, Angelique Robb’s vision is rooted in collaboration and long-term environmental responsibility. By uniting fragmented sectors and amplifying innovative practices, she is helping to reshape how the landscape industry understands itself—and how it serves both people and the planet.Learn More about Angelique Robb:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angelique-robb Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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