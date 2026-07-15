Pennsylvania Supreme Court Reinstates Attorney David Shulick to the Practice of Law

Pennsylvania Supreme Court has reinstated attorney David Shulick's law license following a finding that he demonstrated rehabilitation and fitness to practice.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has reinstated attorney David Shulick to the practice of law following a determination that he demonstrated the rehabilitation, competency, and moral qualifications required to resume practicing.

The Court's July 7, 2026 Order, issued in In the Matter of David Tevis Shulick, Petition for Reinstatement, No. 117 DB 2018 R, follows a recommendation from the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, which concluded that Shulick had met the rigorous standard for reinstatement after more than seven years away from the legal profession. The Board found that his return to practice would not be detrimental to the integrity of the bar, the administration of justice, or the public interest.

Before his disbarment became effective in 2018, Shulick built a distinguished legal career, earning recognition as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyers honoree and becoming one of the youngest attorneys elected to the Board of Directors of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association.

During the reinstatement proceedings, the Board considered Shulick's conduct since his conviction, including the successful completion of his federal sentence and supervised release, ongoing sobriety following substance abuse treatment, continued psychological counseling, compliance with restitution obligations, more than 100 hours of continuing legal education, steady employment, and extensive community service.

Since returning to the Philadelphia area, Shulick has served as Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Equipment Systems and Devices (ESD) and Laundry Wallet, where he oversees corporate affairs and strategic initiatives. The Board also cited his volunteer work with organizations including the Jewish Relief Agency, the Petey Green Project, and Ardmore Bethel Church, along with testimony from attorneys, employers, mental health professionals, family members, and community leaders supporting his reinstatement.

With his Pennsylvania law license restored, Shulick plans to continue his corporate leadership role while returning to the private practice of law.

About David Shulick

David Shulick is a corporate affairs leader with a law, business, and community service background. As Vice President of Corporate Affairs for a manufacturing and B2B company, he champions workforce development and education initiatives. He has served on boards, including the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association and Operation Understanding, and supports organizations like the U.S.C. Spielberg Shoah Foundation. Shulick has earned a U.S. Congressional Accolade and a Philadelphia Mayoral Award for his contributions to workforce development.

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