Sharon Preston-Folta, Profiled by Influential Women, Shares a Legacy of Truth, Service, and Creative Expression

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, Executive Producer, and Media Professional Continues Expanding Her Storytelling Work Through Film, Radio, Cultural Advocacy, and Community LeadershipSharon Preston-Folta, an accomplished author, executive producer, media professional, and voiceover artist, continues to build a multifaceted career grounded in storytelling, legacy, and personal truth. As the daughter of legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong, Sharon’s life story is uniquely connected to one of the most influential figures in music history, yet her work stands firmly on its own as a testament to authenticity, resilience, and creative purpose.For many years, Sharon and her mother lived as part of Armstrong’s private family, with their relationship remaining closely held and known only within a small circle. Following Armstrong’s passing during her early life, the connection between father and daughter remained largely undisclosed to the public for decades. It was only later in life, as she reflected on the legacy she wished to leave for her grandchildren, that Sharon chose to step forward and publicly share her story.That decision became the foundation of her memoir, Little Satchmo: Living in the Shadow of My Father, Louis Daniel Armstrong, co-written with a professional literary collaborator and independently published. The book marked a turning point in her career, transforming a private family history into a public narrative centered on identity, healing, and truth-telling. The memoir later gained national attention for its emotional depth and historical significance.Building on the success of her written work, Sharon expanded her storytelling into film. She served as Executive Producer and co-narrator of the Emmy Award-winning documentary Little Satchmo, which brought her personal journey to the screen through archival footage, narration, and intimate reflection. The film premiered internationally at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece and was subsequently featured on PBS platforms, earning a Southeast Emmy Award for Outstanding Historical Documentary.In 2026, Sharon is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the premiere of Little Satchmo with special screenings at the Croatian International Film Festival and at Café Império in Lisbon, introducing the documentary to new international audiences. Further extending the story’s global reach, her memoir, Little Satchmo, is being republished by St. Petersburg Press for international distribution.Beyond her creative accomplishments, Sharon maintains more than three decades of experience in broadcast media sales, having worked with major organizations in radio, television, and publishing. Her professional background has given her deep expertise in media strategy, client relations, and advertising development, further strengthening her ability to navigate both the creative and business sides of the industry.Today, Sharon continues to blend her passion for communication, culture, and community through a variety of ongoing projects. She volunteers every Saturday at community radio station WSLR 96.5 FM in Sarasota, where she hosts a program titled Radio Reset. Through the show, she curates themed playlists spanning jazz, Motown, classic vocalists, and contemporary music discoveries, reflecting both her personal taste and her lifelong connection to musical storytelling.Her relationship with music is deeply personal and reflective of both heritage and identity. Growing up surrounded by the legacy of Armstrong, Sharon developed a profound appreciation for the emotional and historical power of music as a storytelling medium. This influence continues to shape her creative voice across all platforms, from broadcasting to documentary production.Sharon is also developing a humanities project that tells the story of her mother’s career as a dancer during the era of Black Vaudeville. The multimedia initiative includes a biography, a podcast, and educational events celebrating the dances that were created and nurtured through Black Vaudeville and the Chitlin Circuit. The project’s inaugural event is scheduled for October 2026 in Sarasota, Florida, in partnership with Sarasota Contemporary Dance, bringing renewed attention to an important chapter of American cultural history.In addition to her work in media, Sharon has pursued professional culinary training, earning certifications from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York. Her exploration of culinary arts reflects her broader interest in healing-centered practices and entrepreneurship, particularly through food as a medium for care, culture, and connection.Sharon now serves as Board Chair and President of Truly Valued, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved youth. In this leadership role, she continues to advance the organization’s mission of empowering young people through education, mentorship, and opportunity. Her service reflects a longstanding commitment to community engagement and to creating pathways for future generations to thrive.At the core of Sharon Preston-Folta’s journey is a strong belief in authenticity and integrity. She attributes much of her success to treating others with respect and maintaining a consistent commitment to personal and professional ethics. For her, integrity is not an abstract ideal but a daily practice that influences how she engages with colleagues, collaborators, and audiences.A defining element of her story has been her decision to publicly share her experience as the daughter of Louis Armstrong. She has consistently approached this responsibility with care, aiming to present not only his public legacy as a global music icon but also his humanity as a father and individual. Her intention has always been to balance honesty with respect, ensuring that her narrative contributes meaningfully to the broader understanding of his life and legacy.Throughout her journey, Sharon has emphasized the importance of internal reflection before public storytelling. She has spoken about the emotional clarity required to revisit deeply personal experiences, particularly those tied to a figure of global historical significance. This reflective process allowed her to shape a narrative that is both grounded and accessible, offering audiences a human perspective on legacy and identity.Faith, persistence, and resilience have also played central roles in her path. Early in her publishing journey, Sharon faced rejection from traditional outlets. Rather than abandoning her vision, she chose to self-publish, leveraging her extensive media experience and professional network to bring her story to a wider audience. This determination ultimately contributed to the broader success and recognition of her work.Mentorship has also been a key influence on Sharon’s development. She has often cited guidance from a mentor during her broadcast sales career who encouraged her to share her story, recognizing its potential impact on others. That encouragement proved transformative, as audiences later responded with a deep connection to her openness and vulnerability.Today, Sharon Preston-Folta continues to inspire through her commitment to storytelling, community leadership, cultural preservation, and education. Whether through film, writing, radio, nonprofit leadership, or public humanities initiatives, she remains dedicated to creating meaningful work that reflects truth, honors legacy, and uplifts others.Learn More about Sharon Folta:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sharon-folta or through Little Satchmo, https://littlesatchmodoc.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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