The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation calls for applications from Namibia’s Engineers and Innovators

2025 Africa Prize Winner Elly Savatia

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Royal Academy of Engineering has launched its 2027 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation with a special call out to engineers and innovators in Namibia.The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, which is part funded by the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, is the continent’s leading award focused on advancing engineering-led innovation, created to recognise, encourage and support ingenuity and entrepreneurial talent across sub-Saharan Africa. In 2027, following an eight-month commercialisation programme, the winners will receive a total of £85,000 in prize money, with £50,000 awarded to the overall winner, £10,000 granted to each of three finalists, and a further £5,000 presented for the ‘One-to-Watch’ award.The Africa Prize’s unique format also offers invaluable training, communication resources, and mentoring to develop their products and businesses with the Academy’s network of expert Fellows. The Africa Prize programme now supports more than 180 businesses from 24 countries.Meredith Ettridge, Associate Director, International, at the Royal Academy of Engineering, said:“The Africa Prize community continues to grow and each year we’re seeing increased engagement from innovators across the continent, reflecting the depth and diversity of engineering talent in sub-Saharan Africa. This year, we’re focused on building new connections in regions where awareness of the Prize is still growing, to broaden our reach and support even more innovations with the potential to scale and make a lasting difference.”Each year 16 candidates are shortlisted for the Prize, benefiting from a comprehensive support package designed to accelerate their innovations. The support includes an intensive eight-month training programme, focussing on core business skills like financial management and market analysis. The training is designed to support entrepreneurs in turning their ideas into scalable, market-ready solutions. On top of this, participants have access to expert mentoring in business, technology, engineering and communications via the Academy’s extensive network of engineers and industry leaders across Africa and the UK. Alumni of the Prize also benefit from this thriving network and have collectively secured more than $34 million in third-party grants and equity funding to date.Previous innovators shortlisted for the Africa Prize for Engineering InnovationApplications span a wide range of sectors. This year’s 16 shortlisted candidates for the 2026 Africa Prize were recognised for innovations developed across 11 African countries. Their solutions include AI-powered maternal and cardiac health tools, mobile dialysis technologies, digital learning platforms for biomedical and coding skills, smart public transport systems, renewable energy for off-grid communities and hospitals, smart agritech, low-cost clean water supply and waste management.Namibia has yet to see an entrepreneur participate in the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation – meaning applicants from the country could make history as its first shortlisted innovator.Who is eligible and how to applyThe Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation invites applications from both individuals and teams based in sub-Saharan Africa who are currently developing scalable engineering solutions with clear potential to deliver social or environmental impact. Applicants must be fluent in English, with the lead applicant aged 18 or over and both a citizen of, and living in, a sub-Saharan African country. Innovations should be at an early stage of commercialisation and supported by a robust business plan demonstrating a credible path to growth. Hardware-based entries are required to present a working prototype alongside evidence of customer interest, while software or app-based innovations must show a functional minimum viable product and demonstrable user traction. Applicants are also expected to submit supporting materials, including a letter of endorsement, a technical schematic and an image of the innovation.Applications for Cycle 13 of the Prize open on 13 July and will close on 8 September. The Prize utilises a two-stage application process to streamline submissions for both applicants and reviewers. Interested candidates must apply within this window to be considered for the 2027 shortlist.For more information and to apply, visit africaprize.raeng.org.uk.

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