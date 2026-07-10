Nicola Upright, Featured by Influential Women, Marks 41 Years in Heavy Civil Construction Leadership

THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Construction Manager at RockSol Consulting Group Reflects on Award-Winning Projects, Industry Mentorship, and a Career Defined by Resilience and Technical ExcellenceNicola Upright, a veteran construction professional with 41 years of experience in heavy civil road construction, continues to make a lasting impact on Colorado’s infrastructure landscape through her technical leadership, mentorship, and commitment to excellence. Currently serving as a Construction Manager at RockSol Consulting Group, Inc., Nicola brings decades of field and management expertise to complex transportation projects across the state.Her career began with the Colorado Department of Transportation, where she progressed from tester and inspector to project manager. In these roles, she oversaw multimillion-dollar infrastructure projects and led diverse teams responsible for delivering critical road and bridge improvements. Her early advancement in a technically demanding and male-dominated industry set the foundation for a career defined by perseverance, precision, and leadership under pressure.Throughout her tenure in construction, Nicola has consistently operated in environments where women were significantly underrepresented, often serving as the only woman on-site. Despite these challenges, she established credibility through deep technical knowledge, clear communication, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. Her approach has earned respect from contractors, engineers, and agency partners alike, reinforcing her reputation as a leader who prioritizes results and accountability over convention.One of her most notable achievements includes managing a 30-mile resurfacing and realignment project that required the placement of approximately 160,000 tons of asphalt. The scale and logistical complexity of the project demanded precise coordination between contractors, suppliers, inspectors, and state agencies. The successful delivery of this initiative not only improved regional transportation efficiency but also earned industry recognition for execution and quality.She also played a key role in the reconstruction of multiple bridges following Colorado’s 2013 flooding, a disaster response effort that required rapid mobilization, engineering adaptability, and close collaboration with public agencies. These projects, completed under significant time and environmental constraints, received industry awards and stand as a testament to her ability to lead high-stakes infrastructure recovery efforts.In addition to her work in construction management, Nicola is also recognized for her long-standing commitment to employee support and community giving. Nineteen years ago, she founded a charity within the Colorado Department of Transportation community that has since contributed more than $250,000 in financial assistance to employees and their families. The initiative reflects her belief that strong infrastructure is built not only through materials and engineering, but also through supporting the people behind the work.Nicola is equally committed to advancing women in the construction industry. She is a founding member of Women of Asphalt Colorado and served as its president for five years. In this role, she helped create pathways for women entering and advancing within the asphalt and road construction sectors, focusing on mentorship, professional development, and visibility for women in technical and leadership roles.Her leadership philosophy is grounded in continuous learning and adaptability. She attributes her success to a strong foundation influenced by her father, who supported her ambitions early in life and encouraged her to pursue her goals with confidence. Over the course of her career, she actively built a professional network of mentors and colleagues who helped her refine her skills and navigate complex challenges in the field.A defining moment in her personal and professional journey came approximately 15 years ago, when she sustained a serious hip injury unrelated to work. The injury required a 13-week recovery period and temporarily shifted her away from active fieldwork. During this time, Nicola gained new insight into resilience, recovery, and the importance of adaptability—lessons that continue to influence her leadership style today.That experience also deepened her awareness of accessibility and inclusive infrastructure design. Having personally navigated mobility limitations, she developed a more critical perspective on how built environments serve individuals with diverse physical needs. This includes considerations such as pedestrian access design, tactile paving placement, and the usability of roadway infrastructure for individuals with disabilities. These insights now inform her evaluations of construction projects, reinforcing her commitment to building infrastructure that serves all users.In her reflections on the industry, Nicola emphasizes the importance of curiosity, confidence, and mentorship. She encourages emerging professionals to trust their technical abilities while remaining open to learning from others. According to Upright, sustained success in construction depends not only on technical skill but also on collaboration, communication, and the willingness to continuously improve.She also acknowledges ongoing challenges within the construction sector, including fluctuating infrastructure funding and a shrinking pipeline of skilled trades professionals as experienced workers retire. Despite these pressures, she remains focused on maintaining high standards of safety, integrity, and execution in every project she oversees. She believes that consistency in values is essential to navigating industry change and ensuring long-term success.As Nicola continues her work with RockSol Consulting Group, Inc., she remains committed to shaping resilient infrastructure while mentoring the next generation of industry professionals. Her career reflects not only technical achievement but also a sustained dedication to leadership, inclusion, and service.Learn More about Nicola Upright:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nicola-upright Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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