Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit on Display at Linden Public Library
The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce that the 2026 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is now on display at the Linden Public Library, located at 31 East Henry Street in Linden. The exhibit features 38 works selected from the 2026 Union County Teen Arts Festival, an annual two-day celebration of creativity in the literary, performing, and visual arts held at UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ’s Cranford campus. The exhibit will remain on view through August 14, 2026.
“Our Teen Arts Festival and Touring Exhibit showcase the incredible creativity, talent, and dedication of young artists from every corner of Union County,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “We are proud to provide opportunities for these students to share their work with the public and gain recognition for their artistic achievements. I encourage residents to visit the exhibit and support the next generation of artists, writers, performers, and creators in our community.”
Following its stop in Linden, the exhibit will continue traveling throughout Union County through early 2027, with additional locations including the Union County Commissioners Gallery in Elizabeth, public libraries in Elizabeth and Plainfield, and the UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ Scotch Plains campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
The 2026 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit includes works by the following students:
Berkeley Heights
Columbia Middle School
Alyeena Sternberg
Governor Livingston High School
Addison Miller and Milagros Romero
Clark
Arthur L. Johnson High School
Kate Gonzalez and Melanie Kwok
Carl H. Kumpf Middle School
Cassie Le
Mother Seton Regional High School
Eunice Odubanjo
Cranford
Cranford High School
Alivia Boone and Nicole Wilson
Lincoln School CAP
Nuno Carvalho
Maya Andersen
Orange Avenue School
Gabriella Mott
Elizabeth
Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy
Sabrina Alvarado
Elmora School No. 12
Isabel Dieguez Herrera
Elizabeth High School – Frank J. Cicarell Academy
Jahlaya Pedro and Jasmie Ulat
Joseph Battin School No. 4
Nathan Persand
Thomas Edison Career & Technical Academy
Crystal Mercado
Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy
Sarai Vargas
Victor Mravlag School No. 21
Benjamin Afonso and Edward Afonso
William F. Halloran School No. 22
Margarete Perez
Garwood
Lincoln School
Avery Lee
Kenilworth
David Brearley High School
Victoria Rodrigues
Linden
Linden High School
Chari Theodore and Clerma Romelus
McManus Middle School
Olivia Wlodyka
Soehl Middle School
Mariah Jordan
Mountainside
Deerfield School
Kennedy Moore
Plainfield
Plainfield Academy for the Arts and Advanced Studies Middle School
Juarez Pineda
Plainfield High School
Alisson Ibanez Linares
Roselle
Abraham Clark High School
Joseline Castillo
Grace Wilday
Briana Mejia Chacon
Roselle Park
Roselle Park High School
Isabella Rodriguez
Roselle Park Middle School
Mina Rodriguez
Springfield
Florence M. Gaudineer Middle School
Noa Kandel
Jonathan Dayton High School
Julissa Santamaria
Scotch Plains
Union County Vocational-Technical Schools
Alexsia Matos
Union
Union High School
Frederich Tan
The Union County Teen Arts Festival and Touring Exhibit are coordinated annually by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs and the Department of Parks and Recreation to highlight the exceptional artistic talents of Union County teens.
The festival is made possible in part through funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.
For information about Cultural and Heritage Affairs programs and services, please contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07202, call (908) 558-2550, use NJ Relay by dialing 711, or email culturalinfo@ucnj.org.
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