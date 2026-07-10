Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit on Display at Linden Public Library

The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce that the 2026 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is now on display at the Linden Public Library, located at 31 East Henry Street in Linden. The exhibit features 38 works selected from the 2026 Union County Teen Arts Festival, an annual two-day celebration of creativity in the literary, performing, and visual arts held at UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ’s Cranford campus. The exhibit will remain on view through August 14, 2026.

“Our Teen Arts Festival and Touring Exhibit showcase the incredible creativity, talent, and dedication of young artists from every corner of Union County,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “We are proud to provide opportunities for these students to share their work with the public and gain recognition for their artistic achievements. I encourage residents to visit the exhibit and support the next generation of artists, writers, performers, and creators in our community.”

Following its stop in Linden, the exhibit will continue traveling throughout Union County through early 2027, with additional locations including the Union County Commissioners Gallery in Elizabeth, public libraries in Elizabeth and Plainfield, and the UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ Scotch Plains campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The 2026 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit includes works by the following students:

Berkeley Heights

Columbia Middle School

Alyeena Sternberg

Governor Livingston High School

Addison Miller and Milagros Romero

Clark

Arthur L. Johnson High School

Kate Gonzalez and Melanie Kwok

Carl H. Kumpf Middle School

Cassie Le

Mother Seton Regional High School

Eunice Odubanjo

Cranford

Cranford High School

Alivia Boone and Nicole Wilson

Lincoln School CAP

Nuno Carvalho

Maya Andersen

Orange Avenue School

Gabriella Mott

Elizabeth

Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy

Sabrina Alvarado

Elmora School No. 12

Isabel Dieguez Herrera

Elizabeth High School – Frank J. Cicarell Academy

Jahlaya Pedro and Jasmie Ulat

Joseph Battin School No. 4

Nathan Persand

Thomas Edison Career & Technical Academy

Crystal Mercado

Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy

Sarai Vargas

Victor Mravlag School No. 21

Benjamin Afonso and Edward Afonso

William F. Halloran School No. 22

Margarete Perez

Garwood

Lincoln School

Avery Lee

Kenilworth

David Brearley High School

Victoria Rodrigues

Linden

Linden High School

Chari Theodore and Clerma Romelus

McManus Middle School

Olivia Wlodyka

Soehl Middle School

Mariah Jordan

Mountainside

Deerfield School

Kennedy Moore

Plainfield

Plainfield Academy for the Arts and Advanced Studies Middle School

Juarez Pineda

Plainfield High School

Alisson Ibanez Linares

Roselle

Abraham Clark High School

Joseline Castillo

Grace Wilday

Briana Mejia Chacon

Roselle Park

Roselle Park High School

Isabella Rodriguez

Roselle Park Middle School

Mina Rodriguez

Springfield

Florence M. Gaudineer Middle School

Noa Kandel

Jonathan Dayton High School

Julissa Santamaria

Scotch Plains

Union County Vocational-Technical Schools

Alexsia Matos

Union

Union High School

Frederich Tan

The Union County Teen Arts Festival and Touring Exhibit are coordinated annually by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs and the Department of Parks and Recreation to highlight the exceptional artistic talents of Union County teens.

The festival is made possible in part through funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information about Cultural and Heritage Affairs programs and services, please contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07202, call (908) 558-2550, use NJ Relay by dialing 711, or email culturalinfo@ucnj.org.