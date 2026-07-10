Elare Store Odorless Garlic

Nearly half of US adults have high blood pressure, yet only about 1 in 4 has it under control, and the latest federal data suggest the gap is widening.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High blood pressure is often called the silent killer because it usually carries no symptoms, which is part of why so many cases go unmanaged. The federal figures describe a problem measured in tens of millions of people: about 48 percent of adults, roughly 120 million, have high blood pressure, and only about 22.5 percent of them have it under control.Roughly 34 million adults are recommended blood pressure medication but are not currently being treated, many simply because they were never diagnosed.The American Heart Association reports that control among adults with hypertension fell from about 53.8 percent in 2013 to 2014 to roughly 48.2 percent across 2017 to 2022, meaning the country is losing ground on a problem widely considered solvable.Elaré, a brand known for odorless aged garlic, is drawing attention to a public health gap that gets far less coverage than the disease itself. Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, but only about 1 in 4 has it under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . By the most recent national survey data the share under control slips closer to 1 in 5, a sign the gap is widening rather than closing.Why control is so hardMuch of the gap traces back to cases that were undiagnosed or never treated. Public health messaging increasingly centers on a simple idea: people should know their numbers and work the plan with a doctor. Within that doctor-led framework, interest has grown in the lifestyle side of cardiovascular wellness, from DASH-style eating and regular movement to the long-standing research on common foods. Garlic is among the most studied of those foods.The science of aged garlic, and its limitsThe form of garlic most studied in the cardiovascular wellness conversation is aged garlic extract, and its chemistry is the reason it is odorless. Raw garlic's sharp smell comes from allicin, an unstable, poorly absorbed compound. Aging garlic for many months in a water-and-alcohol solution lets those odor-causing compounds fade and builds a stable, water-soluble, odorless compound called S-allyl-cysteine, or SAC, which the body can absorb and which researchers use as a standardized marker.Several small randomized trials of aged garlic extract have reported modest reductions in blood pressure versus placebo among people with elevated readings, on the order of a few millimeters of mercury when pooled.The caveats matter. The trials are small; many used a single maker-funded extract; the effect appears only in people with elevated readings; and no study has shown that aged garlic prevents heart attacks or strokes. Researchers describe it as a possible addition to medical care, never a replacement.The safety messageAged garlic is not a substitute for prescribed blood pressure medication, and no one should stop or change their treatment on their own. Anyone taking blood pressure medication, blood thinners, or antiplatelet drugs, or preparing for surgery, should talk with a doctor or pharmacist before adding garlic in any form."Nearly half of adults have high blood pressure and only about 1 in 4 has it controlled, and that gap appears to be widening, not closing," said Tanvin Joy, at Elaré. "Many people over 50 want an active role alongside their doctor, and that is renewing interest in the everyday, doctor-guided habits that have long been part of heart health conversations."For adults over 50 who want a simple way to fold this traditional ingredient into a daily routine, Elaré Odorless Aged Garlic Extract offers a once-daily, odorless take on aged garlic, made to be easy to keep up with and free of the lingering smell of the raw clove.About ElaréBased in Miami, Florida, Elaré is a brand known for odorless aged garlic made for a simple daily routine. It has thousands of verifiable reviews.Media ContactTanvin Joysupport@elare.store202-277-9930

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