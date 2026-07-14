Florida Jury Awards $92.3 Million in Trucking Crash Case; Expert Testimony Focused on FMCSA Safety Standards

Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC served as the FMCSA expert in a Florida trucking crash case that resulted in a $92.3 million jury verdict.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Florida jury has awarded $92.3 million in Gadson v. Smith Construction, et al., Case No. 2017-54-CA, a trucking crash case tried in the Third Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, Suwannee County. Attorneys involved in the litigation say the verdict is among the largest ever returned in the conservative North Florida venue.

Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC (TAIE) served as the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) compliance and Standards of Care expert for the plaintiff after being retained shortly before trial. The firm was brought into the case after issues arose with a previously retained expert, requiring its team to quickly review the evidence and prepare expert opinions regarding federal trucking regulations and accepted industry safety practices.

The lawsuit stemmed from a commercial truck crash that left the plaintiff with lifelong injuries. During trial, TAIE evaluated the trucking company's compliance with FMCSA regulations and industry standards, providing testimony regarding the safety practices and operational decisions at issue in the case.

"Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC stepped into the trucking crash case at the eleventh hour, after issues arose with a previously retained expert just before trial," said Timothy C. Felice, Esq., of Felice Trial Attorneys in West Palm Beach, Florida, who represented the plaintiff. "Their testimony clearly explained how a responsible trucking company operates and methodically demonstrated where the defendant fell short of those standards. Their ability to quickly master the facts and communicate complex trucking safety issues to the jury was invaluable."

Founded by Scott Turner, TAIE provides expert witness services in commercial motor vehicle crash litigation nationwide, serving both plaintiff and defense counsel. The firm specializes in FMCSA regulatory compliance and trucking industry Standards of Care and is retained in approximately 150 matters each year.

"Commercial motor vehicle cases often depend on whether federal safety regulations and accepted industry practices were followed," said Scott Turner, founder of Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC. "Our role is to objectively evaluate the available evidence, apply the applicable standards, and help attorneys and juries understand how those standards relate to the facts of a case."

Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC (TAIE) provides nationwide expert witness, litigation support, and regulatory consulting services in commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crash and incident matters, serving both plaintiff and defense counsel. Led by founder Scott L. Turner, a CMV industry veteran since 1988 and Level 1 FMCSA-MCSAP enforcement-trained inspector, the firm's team brings a collective 250-plus years of experience, having inspected or responded to thousands of CMV crashes across all 50 states, Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. TAIE is retained approximately 150 times per year.

About Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC

Truck Accident & Incident Experts, LLC (TAIE) provides nationwide expert witness, litigation support, and regulatory consulting services in commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crash and incident matters, serving both plaintiff and defense counsel. Led by founder Scott L. Turner, a CMV industry veteran since 1988 and Level 1 FMCSA-MCSAP enforcement-trained inspector, the firm’s team brings a collective 250-plus years of experience, having inspected or responded to thousands of CMV crashes across all 50 states, Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. TAIE is retained approximately 150 times per year. Learn more at www.truckingexpertwitness.com.

Law Firm Contact:

Timothy C. Felice, Esq.

Felice Trial Attorneys

3 Harvard Circle

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Telephone 561-444-8822

Facsimile 561-514-494

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