CSQUARED ADDS 2AFRICA WEST CAPACITY TO STRENGTHEN REGIONAL INTERNET RESILIENCE

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Dual-route subsea and terrestrial architecture reduces risk at key cable landing hubs as digital demand accelerates across West and Central Africa

ACCRA, GHANA, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSquared Group, the pan-African neutral open-access wholesale infrastructure

company, today announced the launch of capacity on the 2Africa West submarine cable system

to strengthen route diversity and improve international connectivity resilience across West and

Central Africa.

Addressing concentration risk in subsea connectivity

West Africa’s international connectivity is concentrated across a small number of coastal cable

landing stations, including Accra, Lagos and Abidjan. This concentration creates systemic

vulnerability, where a single infrastructure event can disrupt multiple networks simultaneously.

In March 2024, subsea cable damage near Côte d’Ivoire contributed to widespread service

disruption across multiple countries in the region, highlighting the impact of landing station

concentration risk. More recently, in June 2026, cuts to subsea systems near Cote d’Ivoire again

emphasized the consequences of downtime of this critical infrastructure and highlighted again

that subsea cable faults occur regularly, underscoring the need for diversified routing and

resilient network design.

Building independent international routing paths

CSquared’s capacity on 2Africa West introduces an additional independent subsea route into its

existing international connectivity architecture, which already includes the Equiano system

landing in Nigeria, Togo and neighbouring countries (Ghana, Benin, and Burkina Faso) via

terrestrial backbone networks.

By combining multiple subsea systems with CSquared’s terrestrial backbone, operators gain

access to physically diverse international routes with automated traffic rerouting across the

network.

This architecture enables continued service availability in the event of disruption on any single

subsea system or landing point.

Terrestrial backbone integration

CSquared’s fiber backbone connects multiple international cable landing points to inland

markets across Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, extending resilient

connectivity beyond coastal hubs.

The integration of 2Africa West capacity strengthens this multi-route design, enabling operators

to build services with improved availability and reduced exposure to single-point international

failure.

Tested resilience and customer impact

The addition of 2Africa West capacity builds on CSquared’s resilience strategy following the

2024 subsea cable cuts, when diversified terrestrial and subsea routing proved critical to service

continuity. Recent market disruptions further validate the need for independent international

paths, reduced landing-point concentration and faster restoration options. By integrating 2Africa

West with its existing subsea and terrestrial backbone, CSquared is helping operators design

networks that are not only resilient in theory, but tested by real-world conditions.

CSquared's capacity on 2Africa West is already commercially available on selected priority

routes. Availability will be released in phases, aligned to route readiness, customer demand and

operational requirements.

For MNOs, ISPs and enterprise customers across West and Central Africa, this additional

capacity provides a practical path to stronger international route diversity, reduced exposure to

single-cable dependency and improved service continuity for critical digital infrastructure.

Ian Paterson, Chief Executive Officer of CSquared Group, said:

“Operators across West Africa are scaling rapidly and require access to diverse international

routes. Relying on a single subsea system introduces avoidable operational risk and limits

service innovation. The addition of 2Africa West capacity strengthens route diversity and

enables our customers to design networks that prioritise resilience, performance and growth.”

Samuel Owusu Yeboah - Chief Technology Officer of CSquared Group said:

“Digital services, cloud platforms and mobile networks depend on resilient international

connectivity. By combining multiple subsea systems with CSquared’s terrestrial backbone, we

enable customers to build more robust and fault-tolerant network architectures that support

uninterrupted service delivery."

ENDS

About CSquared Group

CSquared is a pan-African technology company, committed to a digitally connected Africa by making impactful investments into open-access broadband-enabling infrastructure. CSquared provides wholesale broadband infrastructure and enables mobile network operators (MNOs), internet service providers (ISPs) and global telecommunications operators to deliver high-quality broadband access to businesses and consumers on the continent and beyond. With a mission to improve access to the Internet and drive economic growth, CSquared builds and operates reliable and resilient metropolitan fiber-optic networks, fiber backbone infrastructure in Africa's largest and most dynamic markets and international connectivity through the Equiano submarine cable system. Backed by shareholders with collective investments exceeding US$125 million, we are supported by leading global investors, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group; Convergence Partners through the Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund (CPDIF) and the Convergence Partners Communications Infrastructure Fund (CPCIF) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

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