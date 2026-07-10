Capital Business Solutions Helps Nonprofits Track Grant Time and Labor Costs With Effort Track

For organizations using Financial Edge NXT, Effort Track helps finance teams track employee time by grant, project or other chart-of-account segments.

SPRING HILL, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Business Solutions is announcing a time-saving resource to their customers working in the nonprofit sector. For organizations using Financial Edge NXT, Effort Track helps finance teams track employee time by grant, project, transaction code, department, or other chart-of-account segments. This gives nonprofits an automated way to connect and report on labor activity as it relates to the projects and grants that are funding the activity.

Capital Business Solutions works with nonprofit finance teams that often need to track employee time across programs, grants, or projects. Leave time, wages, and benefits may also require separate review before expenses are posted. When that work is handled in spreadsheets, teams can lose time checking totals, approvals, and allocation details.

Managing Grant Time Without Rebuilding Spreadsheets

Effort Track is built to work with Financial Edge NXT’s general ledger, giving nonprofit teams a more structured way to manage time-based financial activity. Employees can enter time against the correct segment or combination of segments, while supervisors and finance staff can review, approve, and manage that activity before it becomes part of the organization’s records.

- Features of Effort Track include:

- Timesheet tracking by project, grant, transaction code, or other Financial Edge chart segments

- Approval routing with up to five approval levels

- Leave time tracking, leave requests, and approval workflows

- Wage, leave, and benefit allocations based on hours worked or fixed percentages

- Time-based budget rules and budget scenarios

- Budget tracking by employee, pay period, calendar year, or grant period

- General ledger security controls that limit employee access to specific areas

- Automated journal entry creation for Financial Edge NXT

These features can help nonprofits reduce the back-and-forth that often happens when timesheets, grant budgets, approvals, and journal entries are managed in separate places. Instead of waiting until the end of a pay period to find missing coding or budget issues, teams can review time activity earlier in the process and keep a cleaner record of how staff time is being assigned.

Supporting Finance Teams That Need Better Time-Based Accounting

Effort Track is especially useful for organizations that need to document labor costs across restricted funds, grants, projects, or programs. Finance teams can use the productivity app to track time against the correct funding area, apply allocation rules, and create journal entries in Financial Edge NXT. That can make time-based reporting easier to review and can help organizations maintain stronger internal controls around grant-funded labor.

Capital Business Solutions supports nonprofit finance teams with Financial Edge training for fund accounting, general ledger workflows, reporting, budgeting, payables, receivables, and audit preparation. The company also provides Financial Edge software consulting for organizations that need help reviewing setup, improving workflows, or using Financial Edge NXT more effectively.

For organizations using Effort Track, Financial Edge training can help staff understand how time records, allocations, approvals, and journal entries fit into the larger accounting process. CBS also provides Financial Edge software guidance for nonprofits that want their chart of accounts, reporting structure, and app setup to support grant and program tracking more clearly.

CBS works with development teams as well, but those services are separate from fund accounting. Raisers Edge training is focused on fundraising and CRM workflows such as donor records, campaigns, solicitations, and development team activity. Raiser Edge consulting helps organizations review donor data, campaign tracking, and how staff use the system to manage relationships.

Additional Raiser’s Edge training and consulting services are available for nonprofits that need fundraising software support while keeping donor management separate from their finance and accounting work.

About Capital Business Solutions

Capital Business Solutions works with nonprofit organizations that need their accounting and fundraising systems to match the way their teams operate. Founded in 1997, the nonprofit software training and consulting company provides services for finance and development departments using platforms such as Financial Edge NXT and Raiser’s Edge. Its work often centers on helping nonprofits manage system setup, staff training, reporting needs, time tracking, allocations, and day-to-day workflow issues with greater accuracy.

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