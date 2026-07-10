Asset-Backed Securities Market Growth Forecast asset-backed securities market scope Asset-Backed Securities Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Asset-Backed Securities Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 7% CAGR By 2030

Expected to grow to $3625.32 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Asset-Backed Securities market to surpass $3,605 billion in 2030. Within the broader Financial Services industry, which is expected to be $50,609 billion by 2030, the Asset-Backed Securities market is estimated to account for nearly 7% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Asset-Backed Securities Market In 2030?

Western Europe will be the largest region in the asset-backed securities market in 2030, valued at $1,328 billion. The market is expected to grow from $955 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expanding securitization of consumer and commercial loan portfolios, increasing participation of institutional investors seeking diversified fixed-income instruments, favorable regulatory frameworks supporting transparent securitization practices, growing demand for liquidity and balance sheet optimization among financial institutions, and rising issuance of structured finance products backed by high-quality underlying assets across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Asset-Backed Securities Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the asset-backed securities market in 2030, valued at $1,064 billion. The market is expected to grow from $798 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the deep and mature capital markets ecosystem, high volume of securitized consumer credit assets including auto loans and credit card receivables, strong investor confidence in structured finance products, increasing use of securitization as a funding mechanism by lenders, and continued innovation in asset structuring and risk management practices that enhance market efficiency and investment attractiveness.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Asset-Backed Securities Market In 2030?

The asset-backed securities market is segmented by type into existing asset cash flows and future receivable-based cash flows. The existing asset cash flows market will be the largest segment of the asset-backed securities market segmented by type, accounting for 80% or $2,889 billion of the total in 2030. The existing asset cash flows market will be supported by the availability of established income-generating asset pools, greater predictability of repayment streams, lower perceived credit risk compared to future receivables, increasing demand for investment-grade structured products, and broader adoption of securitization strategies by originators seeking efficient capital allocation and long-term funding solutions.

The asset-backed securities market is segmented by investor type into institutional investors, asset management companies, insurance companies, pension funds, and hedge funds.

The asset-backed securities market is segmented by application into real estate, finance, and education.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Asset-Backed Securities Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the asset-backed securities market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Asset-Backed Securities Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global asset-backed securities market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance liquidity and capital optimization strategies, expand institutional participation in structured finance investments, and strengthen securitization activities driven by growing consumer and corporate lending volumes globally.

Increasing Demand For Liquidity And Capital Optimization - The increasing demand for liquidity and capital optimization is expected to become a key growth driver for the asset-backed securities market by 2030. Financial institutions are increasingly utilizing securitization to convert illiquid assets into tradable securities, enabling improved balance sheet efficiency and enhanced access to funding sources. This approach supports greater lending capacity while reducing capital constraints and funding concentration risks. As organizations continue to seek flexible financing structures and efficient asset utilization, demand for asset-backed securities is expected to strengthen across major markets. As a result, the increasing demand for liquidity and capital optimization is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Rising Institutional Investor Participation - The rising institutional investor participation is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the asset-backed securities market by 2030. Institutional investors are increasingly allocating capital toward structured finance instruments to enhance portfolio diversification and generate stable risk-adjusted returns. Asset-backed securities offer exposure to a broad range of underlying assets with varying risk profiles, making them attractive in evolving investment environments. Growing sophistication in credit analysis and portfolio management practices is further supporting investor confidence in these instruments. Consequently, the rising institutional investor participation is projected to contribute around 2.1% annual growth to the market.

Growth In Consumer And Corporate Lending Activities - The growth in consumer and corporate lending activities is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the asset-backed securities market by 2030. Expanding volumes of loans across consumer finance, commercial credit, and equipment financing are generating larger pools of securitizable assets. Financial institutions are increasingly packaging these receivables into structured securities to access additional funding channels and manage credit exposure more effectively. The continued expansion of lending activities across developed and emerging economies is expected to support sustained issuance growth. Therefore, the growth in consumer and corporate lending activities is projected to contribute approximately 1.9% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Asset-Backed Securities Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the existing asset cash flows market and the future receivable-based cash flows market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1,023 billion in market value by 2030, driven by expanding securitization activity across diversified asset classes, increasing preference for structured investment products among yield-focused investors, growing adoption of receivable monetization strategies by originators, and continued development of sophisticated credit enhancement and asset pooling frameworks. This momentum reflects the financial sector’s focus on improving funding flexibility, broadening investment opportunities, and enhancing capital market efficiency, accelerating growth across the global asset-backed securities ecosystem.

The existing asset cash flows market is projected to grow by $822 billion and the future receivable-based cash flows market by $201 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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