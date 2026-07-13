HD Healing Centre Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Alternative Medicine in Cornwall, UK

CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized HD Healing Centre as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Alternative Medicine in Cornwall, UK. This marks the third consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition, having also received the award in 2024 and 2025. This distinction celebrates HD Healing Centre’s continued commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.HD Healing Centre is a leading alternative medicine provider based in Cornwall, offering a wide range of holistic services designed to support physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Owned and operated by experienced healers Dion and Hannah, the centre is dedicated to helping individuals achieve greater peace, clarity, and balance through compassionate care and intuitive guidance. Serving clients throughout Cornwall and beyond, HD Healing Centre provides both in-person and online appointments, making its healing services accessible to people wherever they are on their personal wellness journey.Specializing in HD Light Healing, the centre helps clients release energetic blockages that may prevent the mind, body, and spirit from functioning at their fullest potential. In addition to energy healing, HD Healing Centre offers Tarot Clairvoyant Readings, meditation sessions, pet healing treatments, home and commercial property cleansing, and intuitive development courses that encourage personal growth and spiritual awareness. The centre also operates a welcoming retail shop in Truro, featuring a carefully selected range of crystals and spiritual gifts, all of which are cleansed and infused daily with HD Light, or Heavenly Divine Energy.Driven by a mission to help people move beyond past and present challenges, HD Healing Centre empowers clients to embrace renewed energy, healing, and self-discovery. Its educational offerings include the Intuitive Development Course Level 1 and Heal the Relationship with Yourself Level 2, providing practical tools for continued personal transformation. Through its holistic approach and commitment to supporting the healing journey, HD Healing Centre continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals, families, and even their pets throughout Cornwall.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from HD Healing Centre clients:“Simply put, visiting HD has changed my life. It has brought a greater awareness of myself and allowed me to move forwards with a new perspective in life. I feel as though it has put me on a path towards living my best life after just one healing session, and couldn't be more grateful to Hannah for what she did. Since then, I have had many amazing experiences that are seemingly serendipitous, but are actually much more than that upon becoming more attuned spiritually. My partner also visited and since then, our relationship has improved drastically. We are the best we have ever been and feel that visiting has enabled us to unlock something withing us to be the best for ourselves and for each other and our children. A truly amazing place and both amazing people (Dion and Hannah), I will definitely be back again this coming year for many more visits!”“My Partner and I had a Tarot reading with Hannah and it was the best experience!Hannah and Dion are so welcoming and the atmosphere is so calming and soothing.This was my partners first Tarot reading and Hannah made him feel very comfortable in this new environment whilst keeping him fully engaged and learning more about himself.We would both highly recommend and will 100% be back soon.”“Have visited HD Healing a few times now whilst visiting my dad & had energy healing sessions plus tarot readings with Hannah. I really look forward to my sessions and puts me in a really good place emotionally, intuitively and spiritually.Tarot readings have been very meaningful and accurate to my current situation & really helped me a lot in making big decisions with clarity, which has been a great comfort for me knowing my spirit guides are always around working for me if I so need be.Also visiting the shop has been a pleasure, Dion is helpful and friendly with enquiries and purchases.If your thinking of checking it out don't hesitate it's so worth it!!Thanks to you both.Be back soon.”“I have head the pleasure to join the incredible meditation circles with Hannah and Dion. They are incredible journeys that uplift and connect the spirit.I also head an energy haling and tarot reading with Hannah, and both were very special. Hannah is a very talented healer which holds safe and joyful space. That can transform your life if you choose to. The Tarot reading gave me a valuable insides and felt very much aligned with what I was feeling.I would definitely recommend to visit HD healing center if you are around.Thank you both for creating such a wonderful space.”The HD Healing Centre team remains dedicated to supporting the well being of every client.For more information about HD Healing Centre, visit the following page ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.co.uk

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