Best-Selling Logic Game Gets Deluxe Treatment from Fun Squared Games

Prime Suspect Deluxe Prime Suspect Deluxe (contents) Fun Squared Games

- Solve Your Game Crave With New Prime Suspect Deluxe -

Prime Suspect has become our most popular game because it delivers that incredibly satisfying moment when players solve a challenging case.” — Mike Linskey, Founder and President of Fun Squared Games

LAFAYETTE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fun Squared Games , creator of innovative games, puzzles, and brain teasers, today announced the launch of Prime Suspect Deluxe , the multiplayer edition of the company's best-selling Prime Suspect deduction logic game.The new Prime Suspect Deluxe ($19.99 for ages 8+) builds on the success of the original game by making it easy for multiple players to solve cases simultaneously. The Deluxe edition includes four complete sets of suspect tiles, allowing players to compete head-to-head or enjoy solving the same case collaboratively. It also introduces 45 brand-new cases featuring an all-new cast of nine suspects."Prime Suspect has become our most popular game because it delivers that incredibly satisfying moment when players solve a challenging case," said Mike Linskey, Founder and President of Fun Squared Games. "Kathleen (Linskey) created Prime Suspect to make logic games approachable, engaging, and fun for everyone. Prime Suspect Deluxe builds on that vision by making it easy for families and friends to solve cases together.”In Prime Suspect, players use a series of logical clues to determine which suspect belongs in the center of a 3x3 grid. Each case challenges players to apply deductive reasoning, critical thinking, and careful observation to eliminate possibilities until only the Prime Suspect remains. Prime Suspect Deluxe includes four complete suspect sets, making it perfect for competitive races, family game nights, classrooms, or groups who want to tackle the same case simultaneously. With 45 brand-new cases and a new cast of suspects, there's always another challenge waiting to be solved.Prime Suspect Deluxe (available now online and in specialty retail outlets) joins the ranks of Fun Squared Games' growing lineup of engaging titles that already includes Tile Tango, Code Lock, Flipingo, and Squzzle.About Fun Squared Games: Fun Squared Games is a family-owned game and puzzle company founded by Mike and Kathleen Linskey. Inspired by their four children, the company develops games, puzzles and brain teasers that are easy to learn, irresistibly fun to play and cognitively stimulating for players of all ages. Fun Squared Games products are designed to promote problem-solving skills, perseverance, independence, and cognitive development while delivering engaging gameplay experiences for families, classrooms, game enthusiasts, and specialty retailers. The company’s growing portfolio includes innovative logic games, word games, matching games, and puzzle challenges. For more information, visit www.funsquared.games and interact directly on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

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