Former Race Car Driver Andrew Varona Expands Into Music with Platinum Latin Records

Former professional race car driver Andrew Varona expands into music, leading Platinum Latin Records while developing new artists and original releases.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, songwriter, singer, and producer announces continued growth of independent record label and upcoming album projects.

Former professional race car driver **Andrew Varona** today announced the continued expansion of **Platinum Latin Records**, an independent record label focused on artist development, songwriting, music production, and supporting emerging talent.

Following a successful career in professional Motorsports, Varona has dedicated himself to building a music company centered on creativity, mentorship, and authentic storytelling. As Founder and Creative Director of Platinum Latin Records, he oversees the label's creative direction while working with songwriters, singers, producers, and independent recording artists.

Varona said the determination, discipline, and resilience developed through years of racing continue to shape his approach to the music business.

"Professional racing taught me that success comes through preparation, perseverance, teamwork, and never giving up," said Varona. "Those same principles guide everything we do at Platinum Latin Records as we help artists develop their careers and share meaningful music with audiences around the world."

The label's mission is to discover and develop talented artists while providing professional songwriting, recording, production, and creative guidance. Platinum Latin Records emphasizes artistic integrity and encourages musicians to remain true to their unique style while creating music with lasting emotional impact.

In addition to developing new talent, Varona has been working on his own original recording projects since 2025. Two upcoming albums, "Para Toda La Vida" and "Fe & Esperanza" (Faith & Hope), represent his commitment to producing music inspired by love, faith, hope, perseverance, family, and life's experiences. Album artwork for both projects is available on the Platinum Latin Records website.

Varona believes music has the ability to inspire, encourage, and connect people across cultures and generations.

"Our goal is not simply to produce songs," Varona said. "We want to create music that leaves a lasting impression, encourages people during difficult times, and gives talented artists an opportunity to be heard."

Platinum Latin Records continues expanding its artist roster while developing new music projects for audiences in the United States and internationally. The label plans to collaborate with both established and emerging artists across multiple musical genres while investing in long-term artist development.

By combining the competitive mindset developed in professional motorsports with a passion for music and entrepreneurship, Varona hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams with dedication, resilience, and faith.

About Andrew Varona

Andrew Varona is a former professional race car driver, entrepreneur, songwriter, singer, producer, and Founder & Creative Director of Platinum Latin Records. His work combines decades of competitive experience with a passion for creating meaningful music and mentoring emerging artists.

About Platinum Latin Records

Platinum Latin Records is an independent record label dedicated to artist development, songwriting, music production, recording, and creative collaboration. The company works with emerging and established artists to produce professional recordings while fostering creativity, authenticity, and long-term career growth.

Media Contact

Andrew Varona

Founder & Creative Director

Platinum Latin Records

Email: **[andrew@platinumlatinrecords.com](mailto:andrew@platinumlatinrecords.com)**

Website: [Platinum Latin Records](https://platinumlatinrecords.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

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