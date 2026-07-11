Lux Salon- Leading Hair Salon Millbrook for Color, Extensions & Styling Services

Leading Hair Salon in Millbrook, AL Customized Hair Color Services Additional Grooming Services Precision Haircuts and Hair Care Hair Extensions and Professional Styling

Lux Salon LLC has been recognized for its consultation-based approach to professional hair care and beauty services designed individual goals and hair condition

MILLBROOK, AL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lux Salon LLC has been recognized for its consultation-based approach to professional hair care and beauty services. The salon provides customized hair coloring, cutting, styling, extension consultations, and hair care treatments designed around each client's individual goals and hair condition.Every service begins with a personalized consultation. During this process, stylists assess hair texture, natural color, previous treatments, lifestyle, and desired results before recommending a service plan. This structured approach supports informed decision-making and allows services to be tailored to individual needs rather than following a standard process.Customized Hair Color ServicesAs a hair color specialist in Millbrook, AL , Lux Salon LLC offers a variety of color services, including balayage, highlights, root touch-ups, glossing, toning, and color correction. Stylists evaluate each client's natural base color, desired tone, and hair condition before selecting the most suitable coloring technique.Color services are often supported by conditioning and repair treatments when appropriate. This approach is intended to maintain hair health while achieving balanced and natural-looking color results.Hair Extensions and Professional StylingHair extension services begin with a dedicated consultation where stylists discuss the client's hair type, desired length, fullness, and styling goals. Based on this assessment, a personalized extension plan is developed before any recommendations are made.The salon also offers blowouts, luxury styling, and special occasion hairstyles as part of its professional styling services. These services are planned to complement the client's haircut, hair texture, and overall style preferences.Precision Haircuts and Hair CareOperating as a haircut salon in Millbrook, AL , Lux Salon LLC provides haircut services designed around face shape, hair density, texture, and maintenance preferences. Each haircut is planned individually to support both appearance and everyday styling needs.Hair care services include deep conditioning treatments, bond repair options such as K18 and Olaplex, Crystal Gel clarifying treatments, and other restorative services. Treatment recommendations are based on a professional assessment of the client's hair rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.Additional Grooming ServicesThe salon also provides eyebrow shaping, eyebrow tinting, and waxing services. Brow services are customized to suit each client's facial features and natural brow growth, with shaping and tinting combined when appropriate to create balanced definition. These services are part of the salon's broader approach to personalized beauty care.Consultation-Based Service PhilosophyLux Salon LLC follows a consultation-first model across all service categories. Stylists evaluate the condition of the hair, discuss maintenance expectations, and create individualized recommendations before beginning any major service.The salon also places importance on continuing professional education through structured training programs that support consistency in hair cutting, styling, coloring, and overall client care. This personalized approach has contributed to its recognition as a best hair salon in Millbrook, AL for clients seeking customized salon services.Serving Millbrook and Surrounding CommunitiesLux Salon LLC provides professional salon services for clients throughout Millbrook, Prattville, and Montgomery. The salon's offerings include hair coloring, haircuts, extension consultations, styling, conditioning treatments, texture services, waxing, and eyebrow grooming.Clients visiting the hair salon in Millbrook, AL receive individualized consultations intended to match services with their hair goals, maintenance preferences, and overall hair health.About Lux Salon LLCLux Salon LLC is a full-service salon located in Millbrook, Alabama, serving clients from Millbrook, Prattville, Montgomery, and nearby communities. The salon offers professional hair color, haircuts, hair extensions, styling, conditioning and repair treatments, texture services, eyebrow grooming, and waxing. Every service begins with a personalized consultation to understand each client's hair type, goals, and maintenance preferences, allowing stylists to recommend customized solutions that support both beautiful results and long-term hair health.Contact InformationContact Name: Amy WyattAddress: 4860 Main Street, Millbrook, AL 36054Phone Number: (334) 517-6878

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