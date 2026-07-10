Timetics AI Launches AI Scheduling Platform That Turns Bookings Into Sales - A Calendly Alternative

Timetics AI is a sales-first appointment and service booking platform — its conversational AI agent runs your calendar while clients pick a paid session, choose a time, and get an instant Google Meet confirmation. Run every brand, team, and client from one dashboard — Timetics AI's multi-workspace architecture and no-code workflow automation handle new bookings, welcome emails, and Google Meet scheduling on autopilot. Build a fully branded booking page in minutes with Timetics AI's built-in page builder — no separate website, page builder, or code required.

An AI-powered scheduling platform with booking pages, pricing, payments, and upsells that helps consultants and service businesses sell before clients book.

We didn’t build another Calendly, we built Timetics AI to turn booking pages into sales engines. Businesses shouldn’t just book time; they should sell it. Every booking should be generate revenue.” — Ehsan Riyadh, Founder, Timetics AI

DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timetics AI, an AI scheduling platform developed by Arraytics, today announced the general availability of Timetics AI 2.0, introducing a sales-first alternative to traditional scheduling tools like Calendly and Cal.com. The platform combines an AI scheduling agent, customizable booking pages, upfront pricing, online payments, multi-workspace management, and 20+ integrations into a single system. Instead of simply asking, “When are you free?”, Timetics AI helps businesses answer, “What are you offering, what does it cost, and which option is right for this client?” turning every booking page into an opportunity to sell before a meeting is scheduled.With this launch, Timetics AI introduces what it calls “sales-first scheduling” booking infrastructure designed not just to manage availability, but to generate revenue. Instead of treating a calendar as the end goal, the platform turns every booking page into a sales funnel with service pricing, packages, deposits, payments, and upsells built in. Timetics AI is designed for consultants, coaches, agencies, freelancers, and service businesses that want to sell and get paid before clients choose a meeting time.MEET THE TIMETICS AI AGENT: CONVERSATIONAL AI THAT RUNS YOUR CALENDARAt the core of Timetics AI is a built-in AI scheduling agent that lets users manage their entire booking system through natural language. Instead of navigating menus and settings, users simply type commands like “Create a one-to-one meeting for 30 minutes” or “Block every Friday this month,” and the platform completes the task instantly. Included with every Timetics AI account at no additional cost, the agent transforms calendar management into a simple conversation.The AI agent handles everyday scheduling tasks including creating and updating booking pages, adjusting availability, blocking or reopening dates, rescheduling appointments, viewing upcoming bookings, and managing multiple calendars. Actions that once required several clicks across different screens now take just seconds, allowing consultants, coaches, agencies, and service businesses to spend less time managing schedules and more time serving clients.SALES-FIRST BOOKING PAGES TURN EVERY APPOINTMENT INTO A SALES OPPORTUNITYOne of Timetics AI’s biggest differences from traditional scheduling platforms is its sales-first booking experience. Timetics AI puts the offer first. Using its built-in booking page builder, businesses can create fully branded booking pages that showcase services, pricing, packages, expertise, and add-ons before clients choose a meeting time. Instead of asking, “When are you free?” the booking experience answers the questions that matter most: What do you offer? How much does it cost? Which option is right for me?Built-in monetization features including online payments, deposits, coupon codes, and optional upsells help consultants, coaches, agencies, and service businesses sell and get paid directly from their booking pages. By combining branded booking pages, payments, and scheduling into a single workflow, Timetics AI transforms every booking page from a simple calendar link into a sales funnel that converts visitors into paying clients.BUILT FOR INDIVIDUAL PROFESSIONALS, TEAMS, AND GROWING BUSINESSESBeyond individual scheduling, Timetics AI is designed to scale with growing organizations. The platform includes a built-in booking page builder, multi-workspace architecture, role-based team management, shared availability, recurring appointments, white-label branding, and support for multiple business locations all managed from a single dashboard.Whether it’s a solo consultant launching their first booking page or an agency managing multiple brands and teams, Timetics AI provides a complete scheduling and booking infrastructure without requiring a separate website, page builder, or multiple software subscriptions. More than 20 integrations—including Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar, Zoom, Google Meet, Stripe, PayPal, Paddle, and Slack—help businesses connect scheduling with the tools they already use.WORKFLOW AUTOMATION AND 20+ INTEGRATIONS FIT INTO YOUR EXISTING TECH STACKBeyond scheduling, Timetics AI automates the entire client journey from booking confirmations and reminders to follow-ups, cancellations, and rescheduling reducing administrative work while helping businesses minimize no-shows and protect revenue.The platform integrates with Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Stripe, PayPal, Paddle, Zapier, GoHighLevel, Zoho CRM, ActiveCampaign, Slack, Discord, bKash, and more than 20 additional business tools. Two-way calendar synchronization prevents double bookings, while built-in analytics help businesses track bookings, revenue, and conversion performance across every workspace from a single dashboard. Designed as an AI-powered appointment scheduling software platform, Timetics AI prevents double bookings through two-way calendar synchronization while built-in analytics help businesses measure bookings, revenue, and conversion performance across every workspace.WHAT USERS ARE SAYING“Timetics AI combines the features I expect from Calendly with powerful white-label capabilities. The interface is clean, the setup was quick, and being able to fully brand the booking experience makes a real difference for our business.”— Md. Shahadat H., Founder & CTO, Small Business (Verified G2 Review)ABOUT TIMETICS AITimetics AI is an AI scheduling platform and Calendly alternative developed by Arraytics for consultants, coaches, agencies, freelancers, and service businesses. The platform combines conversational AI, sales-first booking pages, online payments, workflow automation, multi-workspace management, and 20+ native integrations to help businesses sell and get paid before clients book.Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, Timetics AI has earned ratings of 4.8/5 on G2, 4.6/5 on Trustpilot, and 4.6/5 on AppSumo, serving customers across coaching, healthcare, education, financial services, beauty, fitness, agencies, and other service industries.Learn more at: https://timetics.ai/

Timetics AI in Action: AI Rescheduling, Team Management & Smart Workspaces

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.