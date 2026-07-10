anti counterfeit packaging market growth anti counterfeit packaging market analysis Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning

Expected to grow to $351.72 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market to surpass $349 billion in 2030. Within the broader Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile industry, which is expected to be $10,159 billion by 2030, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2030, valued at $131 billion. The market is expected to grow from $73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing concerns over counterfeit products across pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and consumer goods industries, stringent regulatory requirements for product authentication and traceability, rising adoption of advanced packaging technologies such as RFID, holograms, and QR-code-based solutions, strong presence of major packaging and technology providers, and growing investments in supply chain security and brand protection initiatives across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2030, valued at $111 billion. The market is expected to grow from $60 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing incidence of counterfeit goods across pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and consumer products industries, stringent regulatory requirements for product authentication and traceability, rising adoption of advanced packaging technologies such as RFID, holograms, and serialization solutions, growing investments in supply chain security and brand protection measures, expansion of e-commerce and cross-border trade activities, and strong presence of leading packaging technology providers across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9403&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market In 2030?

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented by technology into mass encoding, radio frequency identification (RFID), holograms, forensic markers, tamper evidence, and other technologies. The mass encoding market will be the largest segment of the anti-counterfeit packaging market segmented by technology, accounting for 31% or $108 billion of the total in 2030. The mass encoding market will be supported by the increasing demand for product authentication and traceability solutions across pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and consumer goods industries, rising adoption of serialization and unique product coding technologies, stringent government regulations for supply chain transparency, growing need to combat counterfeit and illicit trade activities, expansion of global e-commerce and retail distribution networks, and continuous advancements in digital printing and coding technologies for scalable and cost-effective implementation.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented by packaging format into bottles and jars, vials and ampoules, blisters, trays, pouches and sachets, and other packaging formats.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented by end use into food and beverage, healthcare, automotive, personal care and cosmetics, electrical and electronics, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the anti-counterfeit packaging market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen product authentication and brand protection initiatives, increase regulatory compliance and supply chain traceability requirements, and accelerate deployment of smart packaging technologies across digital commerce ecosystems worldwide.

Rising Incidences Of Counterfeiting And Product Piracy - The rising incidences of counterfeiting and product piracy is expected to become a key growth driver for the anti-counterfeit packaging market by 2030. Rising incidences of counterfeiting and product piracy acts as a major driver for the anti-counterfeit packaging market because the increasing presence of fake products across pharmaceuticals, electronics, and luxury goods is creating significant financial and reputational risks for manufacturers. Companies are compelled to adopt secure packaging technologies such as holograms, RFID, and track-and-trace systems to protect their products. This growing threat also pushes governments and organizations to invest more in anti-counterfeit measures. As counterfeit goods continue to expand globally, the demand for authentication and security packaging solutions rises accordingly. As a result, the rising incidences of counterfeiting and product piracy is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Stringent Government Regulations And Compliance Requirements - The stringent government regulations and compliance requirements is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the anti-counterfeit packaging market by 2030. Stringent government regulations and compliance requirements acts as a major driver for the anti-counterfeit packaging market because regulatory bodies mandate serialization, traceability, and tamper-proof packaging to ensure product safety and authenticity. Industries such as pharmaceuticals and food must comply with strict guidelines to prevent counterfeit goods from entering supply chains. These rules force companies to adopt advanced packaging technologies to meet legal standards and avoid penalties. Compliance also enhances transparency and accountability across distribution networks. Consequently, the stringent government regulations and compliance requirements is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rapid Growth Of E-Commerce And Digital Sales Channels - The rapid growth of e-commerce and digital sales channels is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the anti-counterfeit packaging market by 2030. Rapid growth of e-commerce and digital sales channels acts as a major driver for the anti-counterfeit packaging market because online platforms make it easier for counterfeiters to distribute fake products to a wider audience. This has increased the need for authentication technologies such as QR codes, NFC tags, and digital verification tools that allow consumers to confirm product authenticity. Brands are investing heavily in smart packaging solutions to combat online fraud and maintain customer trust. The expansion of global trade and cross-border transactions further intensifies this need. Therefore, the rapid growth of e-commerce and digital sales channels is projected to contribute to approximately 1.9% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-counterfeit-packaging-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the mass encoding market, the radio frequency identification (RFID) market, the holograms market, the forensic markers market, the tamper evidence market, and the other technologies market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $159 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for product authentication and traceability solutions across pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and consumer goods industries, rising adoption of serialization and unique coding technologies, stringent regulatory requirements for supply chain transparency and brand protection, growing efforts to combat counterfeit and illicit trade activities, expansion of global e-commerce and complex distribution networks, and continuous advancements in smart packaging and digital security technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on ensuring product integrity, strengthening supply chain security, and protecting brand value, fuelling transformative growth within the broader packaging security industry.

The mass encoding market is projected to grow by $49 billion, the radio frequency identification (RFID) market by $38 billion, the holograms market by $23 billion, the forensic markers market by $20 billion, the tamper evidence market by $18 billion, and the other technologies market by $11 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.