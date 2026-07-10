Jill De Forest, Spotlighted by Influential Women, Honors 40+ Years in Executive Search and Talent Leadership

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Search Executive and Founder of De Forest Search Expands Legacy of Relationship-Driven Recruiting Within Global Talent Network TalentoHCJill De Forest has established herself as one of the most experienced and respected leaders in executive search, bringing more than four decades of expertise in recruiting and talent placement across the consumer products, entertainment, gaming, and health and beauty industries. As the founder and president of De Forest Search, she has built a boutique executive search firm recognized for its highly personalized, relationship-first approach and its consistent record of senior-level placements worldwide.Jill De Forest began her career in real estate in the late 1970s, but shifting economic conditions, including rising interest rates, prompted her transition into executive search. She quickly distinguished herself in her new field, becoming the top producer within her organization before launching her own firm just two years later. That decision marked the beginning of a long-standing career defined by trust, performance, and deep industry relationships.Over the years, De Forest Search has developed specialized expertise in consumer-focused sectors, including toys, entertainment, gaming, licensing, and beauty. The firm has successfully placed professionals at all organizational levels, from mid-management roles to C-suite executives. One of Jill De Forest’s most notable achievements includes placing a Chief Financial Officer at Mattel after two retained search firms were unable to complete the assignment—a placement that remained in place for more than a decade.Today, De Forest Search operates as part of the TalentoHC network, expanding its international reach while preserving the boutique service model and independence that have defined Jill De Forest’s approach throughout her career. This integration allows the firm to combine global infrastructure with the high-touch, relationship-driven service that clients and candidates have come to expect.Jill De Forest’s professional philosophy is rooted in integrity, communication, and long-term partnership building. She is widely recognized for her ability to anticipate client needs, provide proactive market insight, and maintain transparent communication throughout every stage of the search process. Her reputation has been built not only on successful placements but also on her commitment to doing what she says she will do—an approach she identifies as the foundation of trust in executive search.Her academic and professional development reflects a lifelong commitment to learning and leadership. She completed executive education through the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard Business School, further strengthening her strategic and operational expertise. She also completed coursework at UCLA Extension, focusing on finance and business studies early in her career.In addition to her executive work, Jill De Forest maintains active involvement in industry organizations, including The Toy Association and the licensing and media sector through Licensing International. These affiliations reflect her long-standing engagement with the industries she serves and her commitment to staying ahead of market trends.A passionate mentor, Jill De Forest is also dedicated to supporting emerging professionals—particularly young women entering the executive search and talent industries. She emphasizes practical skills such as communication, professionalism, preparation, and relationship-building, encouraging candidates to develop confidence through consistency and authenticity.As the executive search landscape continues to evolve with globalization, remote work shifts, and the growing influence of AI-driven hiring tools, Jill De Forest remains focused on adaptability and human-centered decision-making. She continues to guide clients and candidates with a steady emphasis on fairness, accountability, and long-term success, ensuring that relationships remain at the center of every engagement.With more than 40 years of experience, Jill De Forest continues to shape the executive search industry through her enduring commitment to excellence, integrity, and meaningful professional connections.Learn More about Jill De Forest:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jill-deforest Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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