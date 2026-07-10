BlueShirt Media the only platform built for treatment centers

Treatment centers can now track which marketing channels drive AI-handled admissions calls

CTM's call tracking paired with Blueshirt Media's AI answering means treatment centers know exactly where their admissions calls come from ” — david sichel blueshirtmedia.com

BENSALEM , PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blueshirt Media, a HIPAA-compliant AI call answering and admissions support platform built exclusively for addiction treatment centers, has joined the CTM (formerly CallTrackingMetrics) Referral Partner Program. The partnership connects Blueshirt Media's behavioral health AI voice agents with CTM's conversation analytics and call tracking platform, giving treatment center operators a unified view of inbound call performance, marketing attribution, and admissions conversion.CTM, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Millersville, Maryland, provides call tracking, conversation intelligence, and contact center automation to more than 100,000 users globally. The platform helps organizations identify which marketing campaigns generate calls, track call outcomes, and automate call routing. CTM has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list and named a leader on G2 for both CCaaS and inbound call tracking solutions.For addiction treatment centers, connecting AI call answering with call tracking solves a persistent operational gap. Admissions directors can now see which marketing channels are driving calls, whether the AI agent handled each call or transferred it to a live counselor, and what happened after the call ended — all from a single reporting dashboard."Treatment centers spend thousands of dollars on marketing every month but often have no idea which campaigns are actually generating admissions calls," said Dave Sichel, Founder of Blueshirt Media. "Connecting our AI voice agents with CTM's call tracking gives operators the data they need to stop guessing and start investing in what works."Blueshirt Media currently handles more than 650 inbound calls per month for treatment center clients, with zero missed calls, 34 direct admissions transfers per month, and multilingual support in English, Spanish, and Russian. The platform integrates directly with behavioral health CRMs including Kipu, BestNotes, Lightning Step, Salesforce, and HubSpot.The CTM partnership adds a source attribution layer to every AI-handled call — enabling treatment centers to measure cost-per-admission by channel and optimize their marketing spend against actual admissions outcomes rather than call volume alone.Blueshirt Media is a HIPAA-compliant AI call answering and patient outreach platform built exclusively for addiction treatment centers and recovery programs. The company provides 24/7 AI voice agents, missed-call text-back, outbound lead re-engagement, and direct CRM integration with U.S.-based setup and support.For more information, visit blueshirtmedia.com or contact dave@blueshirtmedia.com.

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