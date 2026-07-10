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The Business Research Company's Aluminum Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 6% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $259.05 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Aluminum market to surpass $257 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Processed Alumina And Aluminum market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,219 billion by 2030, with Aluminum to represent around 21% of the parent market. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,886 billion by 2030, the Aluminum market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Aluminum Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the aluminum market in 2030, valued at $160 billion. The market is expected to grow from $114 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization across emerging economies, expanding construction and infrastructure development activities, strong demand from the automotive, transportation, and packaging industries, increasing investments in renewable energy and power transmission projects, large-scale aluminum production capacity and abundant raw material availability, and growing manufacturing activities across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Aluminum Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the aluminum market in 2030, valued at $108 billion. The market is expected to grow from $77 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to dominant position in global aluminum smelting and refining capacity, strong integration across the aluminum value chain, increasing investments in high-value aluminum products for electric vehicles and aerospace applications, growing emphasis on aluminum recycling and circular economy initiatives, continuous technological advancements in energy-efficient aluminum production, and supportive government policies promoting domestic manufacturing and industrial competitiveness across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Aluminum Market In 2030?

The aluminum market is segmented by product type into primary aluminum, and secondary aluminum. The primary aluminum market will be the largest segment of the aluminum market segmented by product type, accounting for 60% or $155 billion of the total in 2030. The primary aluminum market will be supported by the rising demand for high-purity aluminum in aerospace and defense applications, increasing utilization in electric vehicle battery enclosures and lightweight automotive components, growing consumption in advanced electrical and electronic equipment manufacturing, expansion of aluminum-intensive renewable energy infrastructure, technological advancements in smelting processes improving production efficiency and product quality, and increasing preference for primary aluminum in applications requiring superior strength, conductivity, and material consistency.

The aluminum market is segmented by processing method into flat rolled, castings, extrusions, forgings, pigments and powder, and rod and bar.

The aluminum market is segmented by end user into construction, transportation, packaging, electrical, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Aluminum Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the aluminum market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Aluminum Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aluminum market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate lightweight material adoption across transportation systems, expand sustainable construction and infrastructure development activities, and strengthen demand for recyclable and environmentally responsible industrial materials worldwide.

Rising Demand From Automotive And Transportation Industries - The rising demand from automotive and transportation industries is expected to become a key growth driver for the aluminum market by 2030. Rising demand from automotive and transportation industries acts as a major driver for the aluminum market because manufacturers increasingly use lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions without compromising strength and safety. Aluminum’s high strength-to-weight ratio makes it ideal for vehicle components such as body panels, engines, and wheels. Growing production of electric vehicles further accelerates its adoption, as lightweight structures enhance battery performance and driving range. This expanding application base increases consumption across global markets and supports steady revenue generation. As a result, the rising demand from automotive and transportation industries is anticipated to contribute to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Growing Use In Construction And Infrastructure Development - The growing use in construction and infrastructure development is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the aluminum market by 2030. Growing use in construction and infrastructure development acts as a major driver for the aluminum market because the metal is widely utilized in building structures, roofing, cladding, windows, and doors due to its durability and corrosion resistance. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in emerging economies, are increasing investments in residential and commercial construction projects. Aluminum’s recyclability and low maintenance requirements make it a preferred material for sustainable building solutions. This drives consistent demand from the construction sector, which represents a significant share of market consumption. Consequently, the growing use in construction and infrastructure development is projected to contribute to around 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Sustainable And Recyclable Materials - The increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable materials is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the aluminum market by 2030. Increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable materials acts as a major driver for the aluminum market because aluminum can be recycled multiple times without losing its properties, making it highly attractive in a circular economy. Industries are shifting toward eco-friendly materials to meet regulatory requirements and sustainability goals. The use of recycled aluminum significantly reduces energy consumption and production costs compared to primary aluminum production. This environmental and economic advantage encourages its adoption across packaging, automotive, and construction sectors. As sustainability trends strengthen globally, the demand for aluminum continues to rise, supporting long-term market growth. Therefore, the increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable materials is projected to contribute to approximately 1.6% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Aluminum Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the primary aluminum market, and the secondary aluminum market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $68 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for lightweight materials in transportation applications, growing use of aluminum in advanced electrical and electronics manufacturing, rising investments in aluminum processing and fabrication technologies, expanding adoption of recycled aluminum to support sustainability goals, increasing preference for corrosion-resistant materials in industrial applications, and continuous innovation in alloy development for high-performance end-use requirements. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving material efficiency, enhancing resource sustainability, and enabling next-generation manufacturing and infrastructure applications, fuelling transformative growth within the broader metals and materials industry.

The primary aluminum market is projected to grow by $41 billion, and the secondary aluminum market by $27 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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