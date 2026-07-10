UnskryptedTV Partners with Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr to Bring Award Winning Say Yes When Life Says No to New Audiences

Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr. Launches Season 1 of Say Yes When Life Says No on Unskrypted

Season 1 of the Award-winning series rooted in resilience, reinvention, and purpose will debut Monday, July 13 at 5 PM on Unskrypted

This partnership is about more than expanding a show. It’s about creating space for stories that inspire, equip, and remind people that a setback does not have to be the end of the story.” — Folasade Ogunmokun, founder of Unskrypted

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unskrypted , the culture-forward streaming and commerce platform founded by Folasadé Ogunmokun, is proud to announce a new partnership with Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. to bring his award-winning series, Say Yes When Life Says No, to the Unskrypted platform.Beginning Monday, July 13, at 5:00 PM ET, the Silver Telly -award series, Say Yes When Life Says No, joins the UnskryptedTV lineup, with Season 1 airing every other Monday. The partnership expands the platform’s commitment to purpose-driven programming and compelling stories that inspire resilience, transformation, and lasting community impact. More than a new series joining the platform, the partnership between Unskrypted and Dr. Soaries is rooted in a shared story of turning life’s “no” into purpose.Folasadé Ogunmokun built Unskrypted after experiencing firsthand how often the media industry tells bold, culture-shifting ideas “no.” Rather than wait for permission, she created the kind of platform she knew was missing — one designed to champion powerful narratives, open doors for overlooked voices, and turn rejection into opportunity.For Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., the message behind Say Yes When Life Says No is equally personal. After hearing “no” in the form of a cancer diagnosis, he made the decision to live life as a yes — embracing renewal, purpose, healing, and the possibility of rebirth even in the face of hardship. That journey became the foundation for both his book and the award-winning series.Together, this partnership brings that shared philosophy full circle: a show born from choosing life after adversity expands its audience on a network born from refusing to accept limitations. In that way, Say Yes When Life Says No is not just programming for Unskrypted — it is a reflection of the network’s mission. Unskrypted exists not only to entertain, but to inspire, equip, and create space for stories that help people move through life differently.Hosted by Dr. Soaries and rooted in his book of the same name, Say Yes When Life Says No offers viewers an uplifting, practical, and deeply personal look at what it means to move forward in the face of adversity. Through honest conversations with leaders, advocates, changemakers, and individuals who have overcome hardship, the series explores perseverance, faith, healing, reinvention, and triumph while equipping viewers with the mindset and tools to navigate their own challenges.As a Silver Telly Award-winning series, Say Yes When Life Says No reflects the type of meaningful storytelling that aligns naturally with Unskrypted’s commitment to amplifying culture, conversation, and community through compelling content.“Unskrypted was built because I was tired of hearing no — no to new ideas, no to different stories, no to the kind of media that doesn’t just entertain people, but actually speaks to where they are and what they’re going through,” said Folasade Ogunmokun, founder of Unskrypted. “That’s why Say Yes When Life Says No feels so aligned with this platform. Dr. Soaries has created something rooted in his own journey of hearing no and choosing life anyway, and that message is one so many people need right now. This partnership is about more than expanding a show. It’s about creating space for stories that inspire, equip, and remind people that a setback does not have to be the end of the story.”Dr. Soaries added, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring Say Yes When Life Says No to Unskrypted’s audience. This platform was built to give powerful stories room to reach people right where they are, and that’s exactly what this partnership makes possible for our show. I’m thankful to be part of a space so aligned with our mission of turning life’s ‘no’ into purpose.”Season 1 of Say Yes When Life Says No features a lineup of notable guests whose stories reflect perseverance, leadership, justice, healing, and transformation, including:Episode 1: Dr. Randall PinkettEpisode 2: Donna HyltonEpisode 3: Leon FordEpisode 4: Antong LuckyEpisode 5: Adorian Murray-ThomasEpisode 6: Jaquelyn AluottoEpisode 7: Gina BowserEpisode 8: King Geoffrey WayabireEpisode 9: Jack MorrisIn addition to the biweekly episode rollout, Unskrypted and the Say Yes When Life Says No team plan to create audience engagement opportunities around the series, including social conversation prompts, guest Q&A moments, and additional storytelling content that deepens the impact of each episode. The series will also connect to commerce through the Unskrypted marketplace, where viewers will be able to access Dr. Soaries’ book and engage with the message of the show beyond the screen.As part of the rollout, audiences can also look forward to a special pre-episode conversation featuring Dr. Soaries and Desiree Peterkin Bell ahead of the premiere that highlights the purpose and decision behind Season 1 of Say Yes When Life Says No. For more information on Say Yes When Life Says No, visit www.watch.unskrypted.tv/when-life-says-no To learn more about Dr. Soaries, visit https://dbsoaries.com/ About UnskryptedUnskrypted is a streaming, storytelling, and commerce platform built to amplify culture, creators, and community through original content, live experiences, and marketplace integration. Founded by Folasade Ogunmokun, Unskrypted sits at the intersection of media, impact, and entrepreneurship, creating space for powerful stories and meaningful audience engagement.About Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr.Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. is a pastor, author, speaker, and leader known for his work in ministry, civic engagement, financial empowerment, and community transformation. Through his teaching, writing, and media presence, he has inspired audiences to navigate adversity with faith, purpose, and resilience around the world.

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