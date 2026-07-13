BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI BRINGS BACK EXCLUSIVE LIMITED-TIME OFFERS

Palazzo Versace, situated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

For one week only, discover exclusive offers on luxury stays, award-winning dining and wellness experiences at Palazzo Versace Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the response to its recent 72-Hour Flash Sale, Palazzo Versace Dubai brings back a selection of its most sought-after stay, dining and wellness offers for one week only, from 13 to 20 July 2026.

DUBAI, UAE – July 2026 – Back by popular demand, Palazzo Versace Dubai is giving residents and visitors the chance to once again indulge in its signature experiences through the return of its exclusive limited-time offers.

Available to purchase from Monday, 13 July until Monday, 20 July 2026, the promotion brings together a collection of experiences across stays, dining and wellness, with offers including:

• Luxury stays with rooms starting from AED 499 per night.

• A set lunch or dinner experience for AED 499, valid for two adults and two children below 12 years old at Enigma, Mosaico or Vanitas.

• Breakfast at Giardino from AED 150, with a second guest dining complimentary.

• A three-hour sparkling package accompanied by 10 canapés at La Vita for AED 199 per person.

• The Morning Wellness experience at The SPA for AED 399.

From a spontaneous summer staycation to relaxed dining with family and friends or a morning dedicated to wellbeing, the promotion offers multiple ways to experience Palazzo Versace Dubai throughout the remainder of the summer, with purchased vouchers valid until 30 September 2026, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The offers are available for purchase for a limited time only, from 13 to 20 July 2026, via the dedicated booking link or by contacting Palazzo Versace Dubai directly.

ENDS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.