Summer Fuel Truck Schedule Change for Lummi Island Ferry

To maximize ferry service to Lummi Island during the busy summer season, we will limit propane and fuel delivery runs in July, August, and September. During these months, propane and fuel truck runs will be on Thursdays only. This change is in effect July 14, 2026, through September 10, 2026.

We will resume propane and fuel delivery runs on Tuesdays when the ferry returns from dry dock, beginning with Tuesday, October 6, 2026. Please plan accordingly.

Attention fuel providers: Fuel delivery trucks will be loaded on a first-come, first-served basis. No extra runs will be made for fuel delivery trucks left behind.

If you have questions, contact the Whatcom County Public Works Ferry Division at [email protected].