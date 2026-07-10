2026 ThreeBestRated® Recognizes Edmonton’s Eric Shawar: From Immigrant Roots to Immigration Advocate
I'm proud of that. I'll take that to my grave. So how do I support clients? It's just letting them know, leave it to us.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® has recognized Shawar Law as one of the top three immigration lawyers in Edmonton, Alberta. As a founder, Eric Shawar is dedicated to providing high-quality legal representation for various complex and challenging immigration cases. This honour not only reflects his hard work but also continues exceeding expectations to meet his client’s legal needs.
— Eric Shawar
Eric shared, “I don't like to say we are the best. I'd like to say we're one of the best. But I can proudly say we are on the top tier of immigration lawyers in Canada. So, definitely it's helped in that it's reflected the top tier quality of work that we provide to people. And it's given people the trust in us to contact us and proceed forward with their immigration plans.”
Since 2007, Shawar Law has specialized in offering personalized immigration services for all kinds of immigration cases. Under the direction of Attorney Eric Shawar, Shawar Law offers a broad spectrum of immigration legal services, including applications for permanent residence and temporary residence (visitor visas, work and study permits), and Canadian citizenship.
The firm also handles complex immigration litigation matters, including hearings and appeals before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB), Immigration Division (ID), the Immigration Appeal Division (IAD), and the Federal Court of Canada, ensuring that clients receive thorough representation at every stage of the immigration process.
Eric Shawar is a graduate of the University of Alberta Law School and with close to twenty years of dedicated practice, he has developed deep experience in advising clients across a full range of immigration matters, from family and spousal sponsorship to economic class applications and humanitarian and compassionate (H&C) cases.
Eric Shawar: Journey from Immigrant to Legal Expert
Eric was born and raised in Canada, but his parents immigrated from Palestine. Growing up, he was surrounded by immigrants from Palestine and broader Arab communities. He often saw people struggling with immigration issues and living with the fear of being forced to leave Canada and return to their home countries.
He said, “I grew up in that environment, and I always thought, wouldn't it be great if, when I grew up, I could do something about it?”. Living in Canada’s multicultural society helped him realize that immigration issues affect many people from many backgrounds, not just his own community that inspired him to pursue immigration law. Eric’s primary goal was not about earning money, but he wanted a career where he could make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Through his work, he helps individuals and families remain in Canada when facing deportation or other serious immigration challenges.
One of the most rewarding aspects of his job is seeing the relief and happiness of clients whose cases have been successfully resolved. He takes pride in helping people build a future in Canada and consider it a privilege to be able to change lives for the better.
Common Immigration Challenges Clients Face
Eric explains that many people come to Canada with long-term goals. While people may initially arrive as students, workers, or visitors, most hope to eventually become permanent residents and build a future in the country. However, many discover that the path to permanent residency is far more complicated than they expected.
For Eric, one of the main difficulties is that immigration rules and requirements can change over time. People may believe they have enough points under immigration programs, have submitted the correct paperwork, or have spent many years living and working in Canada, only to find that the requirements have shifted or that their applications face unexpected obstacles. As a result, many immigrants feel frustrated because the goal of permanent residency seems to move further away, even after years of effort.
Throughout his career, Eric has dealt with a wide range of immigration issues, including deportation orders, removal orders, inadmissibility cases and other immigration matters. Despite these difficulties, he takes pride in helping clients overcome obstacles and achieve permanent resident status.
He emphasizes that his success is not solely due to his own efforts but also to the dedicated team that works alongside him. Together, they focus on finding solutions and helping people achieve their goal of remaining in Canada, regardless of how difficult their cases may be.
Eric Shawar's Trusted Immigration Guidance
For nearly two decades, Eric has encountered various immigration situations, including highly complex cases. He explains that “one of the things I tell clients, it's like getting in an airplane and there's turbulence in the airplane.” Passengers may feel anxious and worried when the plane shakes, but they gain reassurance when they see that the pilot and flight attendants remain calm, because they have handled similar situations before.
Likewise, immigration clients may feel stressed by the potential consequences of their cases, such as deportation or legal complications. However, Eric reassures them that his team has extensive experience dealing with immigration challenges and knows how to navigate the process effectively. Even when immigration policy changed and created unexpected difficulties, his firm successfully helped clients from diverse backgrounds obtain permanent residency and resolve complex cases.
Eric said, “I'm proud of that. I'll take that to my grave. So how do I support clients? It's just letting them know, leave it to us.”
He believes that one of the most important ways to support clients is by giving them confidence and peace of mind. His team encourages clients to trust their expertise, experience, and proven track record. Beyond legal knowledge, he emphasizes that genuine care for clients makes a significant difference. He wants clients to know that the firm is fully invested in achieving the best possible outcome and is committed to guiding them through every step of the process.
Eric Shawar on Immigration Opportunities in Canada
Eric finds that many people feel immigration has become more difficult in recent years. However, based on his two decades of experience as an immigration lawyer, he believes that immigration has always been a challenging process. Becoming a permanent resident has never been automatic or easy, and it has always required meeting strict requirements and navigating a complex system.
He emphasizes that immigrating to Canada is considered a privilege rather than a guaranteed right. Eric also states, “What I enjoy about immigration law is that it focuses on helping people navigate complex legal requirements and build new opportunities, whereas criminal law often centers on protecting an individual's legal rights within the justice system.” Whether someone wants to visit, study, work, or become a permanent resident, they must qualify under Canada's immigration laws. While the process can be demanding, he believes it is still achievable with the right guidance and professional support.
Drawing on his experience and the expertise of his team, he reassures prospective immigrants that can often achieve positive outcomes. He believes that many people become discouraged because the process appears overwhelming, but with proper assistance, successful outcomes remain achievable.
Eric also highlights the opportunities Canada continues to offer. He describes Canada as a multicultural and welcoming country where people from diverse backgrounds can build successful careers, raise families, and create better futures. In his view, Canada remains an attractive destination for individuals seeking new opportunities and a higher quality of life.
Navigating Complex Immigration Issues in Canada
Some people may have entered Canada without legal status, while others may have lost their status after being unable to renew a work, study, or visitor permit. Eric also highlights cases where mistakes, legal issues, or poor immigration advice create serious challenges that can affect a person's ability to remain in Canada.
He emphasizes that his team has experience dealing with a broad range of complex cases, including:
>>Loss of immigration status
>>Expiring work, study, or visitor permits
>>Criminal inadmissibility issues
>>Deportation or removal proceedings
>>Failed refugee claims
>>Individuals uncertain about their next immigration steps
Eric says that many people feel overwhelmed when facing immigration problems helping clients navigate difficult situations and find solutions. He believes that no matter how complicated a case may appear, professional guidance can often make a significant difference.
Changing Lives Through Immigration Law
For Eric, the greatest achievement of his career is not the awards or professional recognition he has received, but the opportunity to change lives. Throughout his career, he has handled many complex immigration cases that others considered difficult to resolve. Through his dedication, experience, and a commitment to finding solutions, he has helped many individuals and families overcome immigration challenges and achieve positive outcomes.
While being appointed King's Counsel was a significant honour, Eric believes that few achievements compare to helping individuals and families overcome immigration challenges, stay together, and build a brighter future in Canada. This appointment is an important milestone that reflects personal and professional accomplishment and the province’s confidence in the quality and professionalism of the legal services provided. To get in touch with him, visit shawarlaw.com
Eric Shawar
Shawar Law
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2026 ThreeBestRated® Winner Eric Shawar's Journey from Immigrant Roots to Advocacy
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