TuneSphere Band Brings Classic Love Poems Into Modern Music With Five-Singles

The release features “Half Love,” “Love Is a Wildfire,” “Cute Till It Cuts,” “Hold Me,” and “Sing Me to Sleep,” each inspired by a timeless poem.

The release features “Half Love,” “Love Is a Wildfire,” “Cute Till It Cuts,” “Hold Me,” and “Sing Me to Sleep,” each inspired by a timeless poem.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brussels, Belgium, July 10, 2026 — TuneSphere Band has brought five released singles into one literary frame, showing how timeless poems can still find their way into modern songwriting. The songs — “ Half Love ,” “ Love Is a Wildfire ,” “Cute Till It Cuts,” “Hold Me,” and “ Sing Me to Sleep ” — were issued separately, but together they form a compact study of love as delay, fire, warning, loss, and comfort.The series begins with “Half Love,” inspired by Michael Drayton’s “To His Coy Love.” Drayton’s poem shifts between desire and frustration, and the song draws from that tension: the feeling of being close to love but never fully embraced by it.“Love Is a Wildfire” is inspired by Alexander Scott’s “A Rondel of Love.” In the poem, love is not gentle but a force that burns, confuses, and leaves a mark. The song brings this old idea of love as fire into a modern, energetic sound.The most striking track is “Cute Till It Cuts,” which draws from the anonymous poem “Advice to a Lover.” The poem warns that love can seem harmless until it hurts you. The song continues that warning, told from the view of someone who saw the pain ahead.“Hold Me” is rooted in the emotions of “Fair Helen of Kirconnel,” a Scottish ballad about devotion, violence, memory, and grief. The final song, “Sing Me to Sleep,” is inspired by Robert Herrick’s “To Music: To Becalm His Fever.” Here, music is seen as something personal and comforting—a way to ease pain when nothing else helps.TuneSphere Band says, "We believe truly timeless poems do not belong only to the past. Even if thousands of years pass, their emotions will continue to breathe, because love, longing, warning, grief, and comfort are part of being human. TuneSphere Band turns these old words into new songs so their spirit can keep living in another form."Rather than making direct musical settings of the poems, TuneSphere Band uses them as seeds. The songs do not ask listeners to know the original texts first. They stand on their own as contemporary singles, while the literary references add another layer for listeners who want to follow the trail back to the source.The five songs also show a different way for independent artists to work with literary influence. Instead of treating poetry as something distant or academic, TuneSphere Band approaches it as raw material for feeling: the half-kept promise in Drayton, the burning image in Scott, the warning voice in “Advice to a Lover,” the tragic tenderness of “Fair Helen,” and Herrick’s belief that music can soften the body into rest.The singles are available through major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, and other digital music services. TuneSphere Band will continue sharing music that connects literary memory with present-day melody.About TuneSphere BandTuneSphere Band is an independent music project releasing original songs across contemporary pop, soul, dance, and related styles. Its work often draws on poetry, memory, and emotional storytelling, turning older language into accessible modern songs.Media ContactOrganization: newerapostEmail: info@newerapost.comWebsite / Press Kit: newerapost.comSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2JjMwMXzFNpVtOsBNIxKNh YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/@TunesphereBand Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/tunesphere-band/1833538593

Half Love

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