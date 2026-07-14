CartHappy Launches Free Chrome Extension That Compares Grocery Prices Across Stores Nationwide

CartHappy compares prices in real time, auto-applies coupons, and builds the lowest-cost cart across stores — automatically, and free.

We built CartHappy to sit across every retailer instead of inside just one.” — John Laramie, founder of CartHappy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CartHappy today announced the nationwide launch of its free Chrome extension , which helps shoppers spend less on groceries without changing how they shop. CartHappy compares real-time prices across their local stores, automatically applies available coupons, and builds the cheapest possible cart — splitting an order across more than one store when that saves money, and assembling each store's cart for the shopper.The extension is free and works across Walmart, Target, Safeway, and Kroger (including its regional banners Fred Meyer, King Soopers and Harris Teeter), with more retailers coming soon.Grocery prices change constantly — one retailer alone changed its prices more than four million times in a single week. No shopper can keep up with that by hand, which is exactly why CartHappy does it automatically — so shoppers always get the lowest price.“Everyone's working to make shopping easier, and that's good — but the bigger win is making it cheaper. That only works if the tool answers to the shopper and no one else — not the store, not an advertiser. That's the whole reason we built CartHappy to sit across every retailer instead of inside one,” said John Laramie, founder of CartHappy.Underneath the consumer product, CartHappy performs more than 350 million price and availability checks a day across major grocery retailers — a real-time dataset the company is developing for consumer brands and analysts.CartHappy is available now in the Chrome Web Store at https://www.carthappy.com/chrome About CartHappyCartHappy is a free browser extension that helps people spend less on groceries by comparing real-time prices across stores, automatically applying coupons, and building the lowest-cost cart across one or more retailers. Learn more at carthappy.com.Media ContactJohn Laramie · john@carthappy.com · 410 218 6053

Meet CartHappy | The Easiest Way to Save Money on Groceries

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