Northern Idaho event will feature hiring employers and resources

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 9, 2026

Media Contact: Will.Hoenike@labor.idaho.gov

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event and resource fair Tuesday, July 14, at North Idaho College.

The address is 495 N. College Dr.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A variety of employers will be in attendance including Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Heritage Health, Idaho Division of Veterans Services, North Idaho College, Northwest Traffic Control LLC, SAGE Truck Driving Schools, Silverlake Automotive, Spokane Produce and more.

Open positions available include sales representatives, general ledger accountants, certified nursing assistants, chess coaches, instructors and others.

Resources attending also include Area Agencies on Aging, Coeur d’Alene Public Library, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Post Falls Public Library, Safe Passage, Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and more.

For a complete list of employers attending, visit the department’s calendar.

To find job search information and interview tips, check out our publications page.

Job search assistance, such as resume or interview help, is also available in person with a workforce consultant. Fill out the department’s customer inquiry form to be connected to a workforce consultant at your nearest local office.

Customers with disabilities who need a reasonable accommodation to participate can email PostFalls@labor.idaho.gov.

Attending a job seeker event counts as one weekly work search action for unemployment insurance purposes.

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The Idaho Department of Labor’s employment services programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Labor for SFY26 as part of Wagner-Peyser Act grant (70%) and state/nonfederal funds (30%) totaling $8,737,333.